Sidney shocks St. Albert in semis, Tri-Center and Treynor advance to semis

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball led Sidney 9-5 and later 10-7 in set five, on Monday night at home in the Class 1A – Region 2 semifinals. But in heartbreaking fashion, the cowgirls of Sidney scored eight of the next nine points to eliminate the Saintes from the postseason in five sets, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11.
The loss ends St. Albert’s season. The Saintes finish the season with an 18-13 record.
“I thought it was one of our better matches of the season to be honest,” St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said. “The girls played hard like I expected them to do. It’s a game of momentum, and we saw that momentum shift on both sides of the net tonight.”
In the match-deciding fifth set, St. Albert started on a 4-1 run after two attacking errors and a kill from senior Lauren Williams.
Sophomore Georgie Bohent delivered a kill out of the time out and the two squads traded points until senior Allison Narmi added a kill, forcing Sidney to take its final timeout down 9-5.
The Cowgirls went on a 4-1 run out of the timeout forcing the Saintes to take their first timeout with a one-point lead.
Sidney continued to take control out of the timeout and junior Kaden Payne delivered three straight kills to give her team a 12-10 lead, leading to St. Albert taking its final timeout.
Williams delivered a kill to stop the Sidney run, but it would be the last point of the season for the Saintes as Payne delivered two more kills including the match winner.
“(Sidney) does a great job of seeing the court,” Lantz said. “They were able to push the ball over the net a lot of times on the second contact when we were expecting the third contact to come out of it.”
The teams traded points back and forth through the early stages of the first set. But Sidney took advantage of three errors and freshman Ava Osborn drove down a kill to give the Cowgirls a 10-6 lead. The Saintes never tied the set from that point on.
The second set was the Georgie Bohnet show. The St. Albert sophomore recorded three kills including two back-to-back points which gave the Saintes a five-point lead. The Cowgirls committed three straight violations shortly after forcing them to take a timeout down 19-12. Bohnet recorded her third kill of the set out of the time out and Williams and senior Allison Narmi spiked down two shots each to seal the set.
St. Albert trailed 17-16 in set three, but three consecutive violations forced the Saintes to take a timeout. Williams recorded two kills and a block out of the break to close the gap to 22-21 but a violation and an error gave the Cowgirls a 25-22 set-three victory.
The Saintes started set four on a 5-1 run but the Cowgirls battled back to tie the set at 7-7. St. Albert went on another run to take an 11-9 lead, but Sidney battled back again and took a 13-12 lead after junior Kaden Payne blocked a shot and delivered a kill.
St. Albert started to find its grove and Williams tallied another kill and served an ace during a 6-1 run which gave her team an 18-14 lead. The Saintes never looked back winning 25-20 after Williams sent down the set-winning kill to force set five.
“This team this year is very close,” Lantz said. “They’ve been close the entire year. They’ve been a great group of kids to work with. Leadership by the seniors for sure, probably some of the better senior leadership that we’ve had. That’s a big hole to fill.”
Tri-Center heads to the regional finalClass 1A No. 14 Tri-Center defeated Riverside in the Class 1A – Region 2 seminal at home on Monday in four sets, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19.
Tri-Center will face Sidney at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Lewis Central high school in the regional championship with a spot at state on the line.
Treynor keeps season aliveClass 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball defeated Missouri Valley in the Class 2A – Region 2 semifinals on Monday night at home in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16.
Treynor will play Hull Western Christian at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Sioux City Heelan for the regional championship.