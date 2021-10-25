Sidney shocks St. Albert in semis, Tri-Center and Treynor advance to semis

Williams delivered a kill to stop the Sidney run, but it would be the last point of the season for the Saintes as Payne delivered two more kills including the match winner.

“(Sidney) does a great job of seeing the court,” Lantz said. “They were able to push the ball over the net a lot of times on the second contact when we were expecting the third contact to come out of it.”

The teams traded points back and forth through the early stages of the first set. But Sidney took advantage of three errors and freshman Ava Osborn drove down a kill to give the Cowgirls a 10-6 lead. The Saintes never tied the set from that point on.

The second set was the Georgie Bohnet show. The St. Albert sophomore recorded three kills including two back-to-back points which gave the Saintes a five-point lead. The Cowgirls committed three straight violations shortly after forcing them to take a timeout down 19-12. Bohnet recorded her third kill of the set out of the time out and Williams and senior Allison Narmi spiked down two shots each to seal the set.

St. Albert trailed 17-16 in set three, but three consecutive violations forced the Saintes to take a timeout. Williams recorded two kills and a block out of the break to close the gap to 22-21 but a violation and an error gave the Cowgirls a 25-22 set-three victory.