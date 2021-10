Thomas Jefferson volleyball allowed Sioux City North to get off 32 kill attempts per set in Tuesday's three-set home loss, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21.

The loss dropped Thomas Jefferson to 2-25 on the season.

T.J. is 3-16 against the Stars since 2009, and have lost the last seven meetings.

No stats were available for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at home against LeMars.