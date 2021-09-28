Smith medals at Denison-Schleswig Invite

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Cody Smith earned a medal at the Denison-Schleswig cross country invite on Tuesday after running the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes and 9 seconds.

The performance led the Lynx to a fifth-place team finish.

"Tonight I think the team ran very strong as individuals and placement wise we made a really good improvement from our last meet that we were in," A.L. boys head coach Matt Lee said. "They really competed tough today.

"...Right now as we continue on into the season we want to continue to see our time improvements and our move to lower placements. We're starting to see a lot more consistency as a team right now."

Smith wasn't the only Lynx to have a good race as Lucas Fitch also impress Lee.

"(Smith) ran very strong again, Lee said. "We continue to see his improvements. The early on goals in the season, we're getting closer and closer to reaching them. ... Lucas Fitch he ran a really strong race also. I was very pleased with his placement also.'

The Abraham Lincoln girls also had a good race. KayLynn Kepler led the girls with a 26th-place finish and time of 24:30. The Lynx girls finished in fifth as a team.