Smith medals at Denison-Schleswig Invite

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Cody Smith earned a medal at the Denison-Schleswig cross country invite on Tuesday after running the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes and 9 seconds.
The performance led the Lynx to a fifth-place team finish.
"Tonight I think the team ran very strong as individuals and placement wise we made a really good improvement from our last meet that we were in," A.L. boys head coach Matt Lee said. "They really competed tough today.
"...Right now as we continue on into the season we want to continue to see our time improvements and our move to lower placements. We're starting to see a lot more consistency as a team right now."
Smith wasn't the only Lynx to have a good race as Lucas Fitch also impress Lee.
"(Smith) ran very strong again, Lee said. "We continue to see his improvements. The early on goals in the season, we're getting closer and closer to reaching them. ... Lucas Fitch he ran a really strong race also. I was very pleased with his placement also.'
The Abraham Lincoln girls also had a good race. KayLynn Kepler led the girls with a 26th-place finish and time of 24:30. The Lynx girls finished in fifth as a team.
"We ran really well tonight. I love how consistent (KayLenn) is each race," A.L. girls head coach Traci Stoop said. "For a freshman to come out and lead the crew each week is impressive. Nora Preston is running awesome for us too. She has really stepped up the last couple of meets and is peekings at the right time. It has been great to improve placement wise each week. That's what we are trying to accomplish as a group."
Tri-Center was also at the meet. Quincy Schneckloth led the girls with a time of 22:31, placing eighth. The Trojans finished third as a team
Christian Dahir led the boys with a tie of 20:23, placing 32nd. Tri-Center finished ninth as a team on the boys side.
"The girls had a solid meet tonight," Tri-Center head coach Lexi Cochran said. Having two highly ranked teams at the meet, I knew the competition would be tough. I was hoping we could be in the top three teams and they accomplish that. It was got and so the goal tonight was simply to compete.
"I am very proud of the boys team and how they are coming along. They had an awesome pack with our top five and I'm looking forward to seeing how this group will shape up in the next few weeks."
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Shenandoah Invite. Tri-Center is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Woodbine Invite.
Girls Individual Results
1. Sporrer Courtney, Logan-Magnolia - 20:18
2. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan - 20:30
3. Kaia Bieker, Harlan - 20:53
4. Lol Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig - 21:51
5. Ellie Gross, Harlan - 22:12
6. Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley - 22:22
7. Taylor Bieker, Harlan - 22:30
8. Quincy Schneckloth, Tri-Center - 22:31
9. Jenna Gessert, Harlan - 22:40
10. Dea Marie, Kuemper Catholic - 22:52
18. Jaden Franke, Tri-Center - 23:52
20. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center - 24:54
26. KayLynn Kepler, Abraham Lincoln - 24:30
27. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center - 24:32
31. Nora Preston, Abraham Lincoln - 24:42
34. Jenny Mendoza, Abraham Lincoln - 25:14
38. Gabby Louden, Abraham Lincoln - 25:38
39. Bella Cain, Abraham Lincoln - 25:44
42. Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 25:57
44. Olivia Matson, Tri-Center - 26:23
51. Eliana Brown, Abraham Lincoln - 26.59
Girls Team Scores
1. Harlan - 26 - 2 3 4 7 9
2. Logan-Magnolia - 66 - 1 11 14 17 23
3. Tri-Center - 117 - 8 18 20 27 44
4. Denison-Schleswig - 167 - 4 30 32 47 54 61 61
5. Abraham Lincoln - 168 - 26 31 34 38 39
6. Woodbine - 173 - 19 24 29 37 64
7. Boyer Valley - 188 - 6 25 58 71
8. Kuemper Catholic - 191 - 10 12 48 59 62
9. South Central Calhoun - 201 - 13 41 45 50 52
10. IKM-Manning - 218 - 16 35 43 56 68
11. MVAOCOU - 232 - 21 46 49 53 63
12. Storm Lake - 282 - 33 55 57 67 70
13. Ridge View - 375 - 73 74 75 76 77
Boys Individual Standings
1. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley - 17:13
2. Tyler Shelton, Harlan - 17:33
3. Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic - 1744
4. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine - 17:48
5. Luiz Martinez, Storm Lake - 17:48
6. Flores Leo, Denison-Schleswig - 18:15
7. Jacob Greving, Kuemper Catholic - 18:21.39
8. Gunner Wagner, Woodbine - 18:21.52
9. Tyler Moon, Storm Lake - 18:36
10. Kaiden Milliken, Harlan - 18:48
15. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln - 19:09
24. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 19:47
28. Aidan Watts, Abraham Lincoln - 20:12
32. Christian Dahir, Tri-Center - 20:23
34. Michael Denning, Tri-Center - 20:27
35. Etienne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln - 20:32
47. Dalton McCormick, Abraham Lincoln - 21:03
50. Matt Eikenberry, Tri-Center - 21:97
51. Robbie Sifford, Abraham Lincoln - 21:09
52. Cole Meyer, Tri-Center - 21:12
56. Drew Georgius, Tri-Center - 21:20
71. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center - 22:21
72. Daniel Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln - 22:37
98. Simeon Weers, Tri-Center - 26:11
Team Scores
1. Kuemper Catholic - 75 - 3 7 17 21 27
2. Missouri Valley - 101 - 12 13 14 25 37
3. Woodbine - 102 - 4 8 20 22 48
4. Harlan - 2 10 23 31 45
5. Abraham Lincoln - 15 24 28 35 47 51
6. Denison-Schleswig - 149 - 6 18 26 42 57
7. IKM-Manning - 162 - 11 16 38 43 54
8. Storm Lake - 168 - 5 9 19 67 68
9. Tri-Center - 224 - 32 34 50 52 56
10. South Central Calhoun - 249 - 30 39 40 66 74
11. MVAOCOU - 260 - 29 36 46 53 96
12. Ridge View - 285 - 33 41 49 80 82
13. Boyer Valley - 309 - 1 64 77 81 86
14. Logan-Magnolia - 382 - 60 73 78 79 92
15. Woodward Academy - 426 - 61 83 90 94 98