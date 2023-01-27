Softball leagues for players over 50

No one is too old to play softball, not even you! Haven’t played in a while? We have indoor practices going on now and there will be outdoor practices for you to tryout your skills as soon as weather is permissible.

Senior softball is growing in the Omaha Metro area. There are people who drive from Dunlap Iowa, Fremont and Lincoln area, just because it is that much fun. You can play in one league or in all three leagues.

There are two leagues held during the day and one league during the evenings.

All three leagues are draft leagues, have special safety rules, and are for Men and Women over 50 years old. The morning leagues had someone who was 86 last year.

The Tuesday Morning Softball League started in 2022 with 5 teams but hoping for 6 or more in 2023. This league drafts teams for 10 weeks, then redrafts for another 10 weeks to meet different softball players. The price for all 20 weeks is $40.

The Friday Morning Softball League normally has 7-8 teams playing for 20 weeks. The price for this league is very reasonable.

The Nebraska Senior Softball League plays on Monday and Wednesday nights. They have over 16 teams with all teams playing on both nights.

All senior softball leagues will be played at the La Vista sports complex at 7629 Josephine Street, La Vista, NE. 68128.

Anyone interested in playing senior softball should contact:

Tuesday Morning Softball League Email jtczuba@hotmail.com

Friday Morning Softball League Email braton2001@yahoo.com

Nebraska Senior Softball League Monday/Wednesday night league Email