Throughout the season, stars shone and make for a stacked All-City softball team.

Here are the Nonpareil’s selections for the team of the year, as nominated by the four city coaches and chosen by the sports staff.

Pitcher Alexis Narmi, St. AlbertLexi Narmi was a first team All-Hawkeye 10 Conference selection, breaking the career school record for strikeouts early in the season and finished with 217 in 132 innings pitched. Narmi also won 12 games and had an ERA of 2.37, while providing five home runs and 22 RBIs at the plate.

Saintes head coach Lyndsay Daley called Narmi and teammate Kiera Hochstein “complete game changers.”

Pitcher Carley Steinspring, Thomas JeffersonLeading the Yellow Jackets in innings pitched, Steinspring finished fourth in the state in Class 5A with 179 strikeouts while also batting .304 and being named a second team Missouri River Conference selection.

“Her work on the mound in a very tough conference and non-conference schedule, winning 10 games, saving one, striking out 179 batters, always stepping up for her team even when she was not 100 percent,” TJ head coach Dave Lutz said. “You can always count on Carley to give her best effort.”

Pitcher Holly Hansen,

Abraham Lincoln“She battled an injured leg all season and still beat our school’s career strikeout record (641),” Lynx head coach Kristin McCoid said.

Hansen received honorable mention in the Missouri River Conference teams, winning six games and finishing with a WHIP of 1.37.

Pitcher/infielder Ella Narmi, St. AlbertFreshman sister of Lexi, Ella Narmi was a “terrific pitcher” who gave the Saintes a 1-2 punch in the circle.

Narmi walked just 11 batters in 76 innings with 71 strikeouts, winning six Hawkeye 10 games.

Catcher Jessica McMartin, St. Albert

McMartin hit .337 with a team-high 24 RBIs for the Saintes.

“She always seemed to come through with a clutch hit,” Daley said. “Jessica was a rock behind the plate for us. Not a lot of teams tried to steal on her, and she had a .986 fielding percentage.”

Catcher Teygan Rasmussen, Thomas Jefferson

For the Yellow Jackets, Rasmussen was top five in Class 5A with 10 runners thrown out trying to steal.

“Teygan is a difference maker behind the plate,” Lutz said. “She would have more (throw-outs) but no one runs on her, she only allowed five stolen bases.”

Infielder Kiera Hochstein, St. Albert

Like Lexi Narmi, Daley called Hochstein a complete game changer. A first-team All-Hawkeye 10 selection, Hochstein led the Saintes with a .426 batting average with 49 hits, five doubles, four triples and one home run.

On the basepaths, Hochstein was lethal, scoring 38 runs and a perfect 37-for-37 in stolen base attempts, both school records.

“As a slapper, she is tough to defend,” Daley said. “She can drop a bunt and beat it out with her speed or she can use her power and get extra bases if teams played in on her. Kiera is the ultimate competitor.”

Infielder Gracie Hays, Lewis Central

Hays ranked third in the city in batting average (.397) and was the Titans team leader in stolen bases (18).

Utility Kelsi Nelson, Abraham Lincoln

Honorable mention in the Missouri River Conference, Nelson led the Lynx from shortstop.

“She is a very hard worker and a leader for our team,” McCoid said. “She also stepped in to catch a few games when we needed her to. She’s a great defender and a strong hitter who works very hard.”

Nelson eclipsed 100 career hits who held her teammates’ respect, and was also an academic All-Conference selection.

Infielder Haylee Wilcox, Lewis Central

Four home runs, .330 batting average and .538 slugging put Wilcox among the best for the Titans and in the city. The Titan also drove in 24 RBIs and scored 18 runs.

Infielder Morgan Rasmussen, Thomas Jefferson

Teygan’s sister Morgan batted .366 with five doubles and one home run, and fielded cleanly with a .922 percentage.

“Morgan was our leader in the field and was a second team Missouri River All-Conference infielder (shortstop),” Lutz said.

Outfielder/pitcher Avery Heller, Lewis Central

Heller won five out of eight games against city opponents, and was named third team All-State in Class 3A.

The outfielder and pitcher led the city with a .442 batting average and .663 slugging percentage, driving in 19 RBIs and scoring 27 runs.

In the field, Heller had just three errors all season, and also was academic All-State and All-Hawkeye 10, and earned first team All-District and All-Hawkeye 10 honors.

Outfielder Jayden Hargrave, Abraham Lincoln

“She was one of our strongest hitters this season and played a solid left field,” McCoid said. “She is a hard worker and also received honorable mention in our conference.”

Hargrave had the top batting average for the Lynx (.315) among full-season starters.

Outfielder Cara Ronk, Thomas Jefferson

The top speedster for the Yellow Jackets (14 stolen bases), Ronk batted .317 with nine doubles and two triples, earning honorable mention from the Missouri River Conference.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Abraham Lincoln: Jazzy Villalobos, Hanna Ferguson, Izzy Miller.

Lewis Central: Alyssa Griffin, Emerson Coziahr, Stacy Merksick, Brooklyn Damgaard, Cami Damgaard, Mahri Manz, Connie Brougham.

St. Albert: Katelynn Hendricks, Kylie Wesack.

Thomas Jefferson: Madeline Tierney, Lennon Simek, Grace Strong.