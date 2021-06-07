Softball: Saintes drop two over weekend

St. Albert softball lost two games at a tournament in Carroll on Saturday, falling 3-0 to St. Edmond and 7-5 to Algona Garrigan.

The Saintes have now lost four straight games.

In game one, St. Albert kept St. Edmond off the board for the first three innings, but the Gales finally found their offense, scoring three runs to win the game.

Junior Lainey Sheffield, freshman Alexis Narmi and senior Sarah Eggerling all recorded hits for the Saintes. Narmi also pitched all seven innings, striking out five batters and walking none.

St. Albert tried to make a late-game rally in the second game after Algona Garrigan scored five in the bottom of the third to take a 7-1 lead. The Saintes scored four in the seventh, but fell just short of the comeback.

Narmi, sophomore Anna Helton and freshman Sophie Sheffield all recorded two hits. Lainey Sheffiled hit a double and led the Saintes with two RBIs. Eggerling and Narmi both had RBIs as well.

Narmi also struck out eight more batters in the second game.

St. Albert is in action next at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Clarinda.

St. Edmond (5-3) 000 300 0 -- 3