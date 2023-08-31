A free softball clinic for outfielders will be held at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex for Thomas Jefferson high school student-athletes on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m.

The clinic, sponsored by Wahl Optical and Training Days, will be hosted by six Midwest United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Slowpitch Hall of Famers: Kurt “Killer” Campbell, Ricky Leinen, Scott “Meat” Harrill, Bob Waldron, Rob “Chili Peppers” Childers and Bob Wahl.

All six played for the “World Famous” Wahl Optical teams that has traditionally prepared for the championships at this time of year. Now, Wahl said, they take the time to pour into the future of softball in Council Bluffs, something he consistently aims to do by giving back to the community.

“We’re all retired now, but usually we’re planning for the world tournament,” Wahl said. “These guys were all a big part of (3,500-plus wins). Whoever comes to the clinic will get a lot out of it.”

Plans are in place for a future Training Days event open to a broader range of student-athletes. Coaches at all levels are welcome to attend on the 10th. The clinic will be held at The Wick as long as weather permits. If not, it will be moved indoors to Training Days.