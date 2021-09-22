Soriano earns fourth medal of the season

Thomas Jefferson senior Roi Soriano found himself trapped in the pack to start the race, but made his was to the front to finish in 17th placing, earning a medal at the Creston Invite on Tuesday. He ran the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes and 24 seconds.

Soriano wasn't the only Yellow Jacket to have success.

All but one of the runners on the girls side and many of the runners on the boys team ran personal best times.

"It shows that the runners are working hard in practice," head coach Doug Muehlig said. "Despite getting caught up in the opening stampede of the herd, Roi Soriano was able to pick up his fourth medal of the season to lead the Jacket boys. His teammates were able to post season best times at the meet today."

ADM won the race on the boys side and Earlham senior Jayden Dickson took the gold medal with a 16:26.

Glenwood placed first as a team on the girls side by 23 points.