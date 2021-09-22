Soriano earns fourth medal of the season

Thomas Jefferson senior Roi Soriano found himself trapped in the pack to start the race, but made his was to the front to finish in 17th placing, earning a medal at the Creston Invite on Tuesday. He ran the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes and 24 seconds.
Soriano wasn't the only Yellow Jacket to have success.
All but one of the runners on the girls side and many of the runners on the boys team ran personal best times.
"It shows that the runners are working hard in practice," head coach Doug Muehlig said. "Despite getting caught up in the opening stampede of the herd, Roi Soriano was able to pick up his fourth medal of the season to lead the Jacket boys. His teammates were able to post season best times at the meet today."
ADM won the race on the boys side and Earlham senior Jayden Dickson took the gold medal with a 16:26.
Glenwood placed first as a team on the girls side by 23 points.
"I think the girls ran really well," Glenwood girls head coach Marissa Klindt said. "We had 10 days off between meets, and we worked really hard those 10 days. Their hard work paid off because all our high school girls ran their best times of the season. Most of our girls are healthy now too, so all the pieces seem to be falling into place. I am so excited to see them continue to run fast the rest of the season."
ADM junior Geneva Timmerman won the race with a 19:41.
Boys Team Results
1. ADM - 41 - 2 4 8 13 14
2. Earlham - 94 - 1 3 25 29 36
3. Winterset - 99 - 7 12 19 21 40
4. Atlantic - 116 - 9 11 24 34 38
5. Clarinda - 144 - 10 18 23 42 51
6. Glenwood JV - 161 - 17 22 31 44 47
7. Shenandoah - 185 - 20 26 41 48 50
8. Chariton - 213 - 15 30 35 57 76
9. Red Oak - 219 - 6 33 49 65 66
10. Nodaway Valley - 246 - 5 32 68 69 72
11. Thomas Jefferson - 294 - 16 58 62 78 80
12. Creston - 322 - 43 59 64 77 79
13. Martensdale St. Mary's - 398 - 73 74 82 83 86
14. CAM - 419 - 63 75 88 96 97
15. Southwest Valley - 451 - 67 92 93 99 100
Boys Individual Standings
1. Jayden Dickson - Earlham - 16:26
2. Cooper Greenslade - ADM - 16:36
3. Dominic Braet - Earlham - 16:52
4. Riley Blay - West Nodaway - 17:03
5. Quinton Kimrey - ADM - 17:24
6. Doug Berg - Nodaway Valley - 17:29
7. Baylor Bergren - Red Oak - 17:30
8. Blake Freese - Winterset - 17:31
9. Torin Timmerman - ADM - 17:34
10. Drew Engler - Atlantic - 17:41
68. Emmanuel Vallin - Thomas Jefferson - 20:07
77. Ethan Bose - Thomas Jefferson - 20:24
114. Mark Markuson - Thomas Jefferson - 21:56
118. Nick Berg - Thomas Jefferson - 22:10
165. Asa Neville - Thomas Jefferson - 23:48
171. Aaron Burney - Thomas Jefferson - 24:24
177. Ryan Shepard - Thomas Jefferson - 24:57
179. Caleb Hunt - Thomas Jefferson - 25:14
182. Poe Hsee - Thomas Jefferson - 25:23
192. Joel Santacruz - Thomas Jefferson - 27:10
199. Ryan Smith - Thomas Jefferson - 29:54
200. Andrew Morales - Thomas Jefferson - 30:20
Girls Team Results
1. Glenwood - 60 - 8 9 12 13 18
2. Clarinda - 83 - 3 11 14 27 28
3. ADM - 92 - 1 16 20 24 31
4. Winterset - 102 - 6 7 22 25 42
5. Atlantic - 129 - 2 4 29 36 58
6. Earlham - 192 - 5 15 47 59 67
7. Martensdale St. Mary's - 222 - 21 32 48 51 70
8. Creston - 224 - 38 39 45 50 52
9. Nodaway Valley - 263 - 17 44 49 57 96
10. Chariton - 279 - 10 19 79 85 86
11. Red Oak - 306 - 30 53 64 77 82
12. Shenandoah - 322 - 37 56 71 74 84
13. Mount Ayr - 326 - 40 41 65 83 97
14. Thomas Jefferson - 332 - 43 54 66 81 88
15. Southwest Valley - 349 - 33 68 72 87 89
16. CAM - 430 - 62 76 91 100 101
Girls Individual Standings
1. Geneva Timmerman - ADM - 19:41
2. Ava Rush - Atlantic - 19:58
3. Mayson Hartley - Clarinda - 20:30
4. Claire Pellett - Atlantic - 20:34
5. Olivia Spurling - Earlham - 20:42
6. Darci Wiseman - Winterset - 20:56
7. Dyllan Kaufman - Winterset - 20:57
8. Rachel Mullennax - Glenwood - 20:58
9. Madelyn Berglund - Glenwood - 21:11
10. Emerson Fehrer - Chariton - 21:24
12. Brooklyn Schultz - Glenwood - 21:36
13. Breckyn Petersen - Glenwood - 21:45
18. Ryley Nebel - Glenwood - 22:16
23. Lauren Hughes - Glenwood - 22:26
26. Emerson Griffin - Glenwood - 22:42
42. Julia Nightset - Glenwood - 23:46
46. Jackie Moreno - Thomas Jefferson - 23:54
55. Alexis Smith - Glenwood - 24:15
58. Eleana Lemus - Thomas Jefferson - 24:20
59. Kate Hughes - Glenwood - 24:28
64. Mahala Rang - Glenwood - 24:44
76. Mackenzie Harstead - Thomas Jefferson - 25:27
89. Abby Hiller - Glenwood - 26:08
90. Emma Johnson - Glenwood - 26:09
102. Haley Allen - Thomas Jefferson - 27:17
112. Athena Neville - Thomas Jefferson - 28:40
119. Hailey Carlson - Thomas Jefferson - 29:28
130. Jazmarie Vallin - Thomas Jefferson - 31:34