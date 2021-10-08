Soriano takes 12th at Atlantic

Thomas Jefferson senior Roi Soriano continued the hot streak to his season on Thursday at the Atlantic Invite, finishing in 12th place to claim another medal.
Soriano completed the 5-kilometer in 18 minutes and half a second.
"Roi Soriano ran a pretty good race against a lot of really good runners," T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said. "He got out well and was in 14th and moved up to 12th by the end of the race. He ran a very competitive race and we were happy."
Soriano has medaled in every race, but the first race of the season.
Thomas Jefferson wasn't the only team at the race. Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, Tri-Center and Riverside all competed in the race.
A.L. boys head coach Matt Lee said he was also happy with how his team did, especially his top runner, Cody Smith.
"I was very impressed with the team's performance,' He said. "Cody Smith continued his medal success by finishing at 21. I saw much improvement with our freshman Aidan Watts and Etienne Higgins, both setting season PRs. Our team ran very solid, and their efforts continued to show. We are looking forward to the Conference Meet next week."
Abraham Lincoln girls head coach Traci Stoop was also happy with how her team ran.
"The girls ran really well last night," Stoop said. "The weather was great for a race. We had a few PRs. KaLynn was our number one again, running 23:20. Gabby Louden and Eliana Brown have really been coming alive for us. Both previously JV runners, they have worked so hard and are earning their spots on the varsity squad. We look forward to getting faster in the next week. Excited to compete against tough Sioux City schools at conference."
Boys Team Results
1. Adel-Desoto-Minburn - 68 - 3 6 9 24 26
2. Earlham - 92 - 1 2 22 32 35
3. Winterset - 98 - 8 13 16 20 41
4. Atlantic - 136 - 10 14 19 43 50
5. Clarinda - 157 - 7 11 34 49 56
6. Sergeant-Bluff Luton - 161 - 15 23 39 40 44
7. Shenandoah - 186 - 17 27 28 48 66
8. Glenwood - 221 - 25 42 46 51 57
9. Denison - 230 - 5 31 36 78 80
10. Abraham Lincoln - 255 - 21 52 58 59 65
11. Nodaway Valley - 294 - 4 37 74 87 92
12. Red Oak - 294 - 18 33 68 84 91
13. Thomas Jefferson - 340 - 12 60 79 85 104
14. Tri-Center- 371 - 54 69 77 82 89
15. Riverside - 381 - 30 64 94 96 97
16. Harlan - 417 - 62 73 83 93 106
Boys Individual Results
1. Jayden Dickson, Earlham - 16:31
2. Dominic Braet, Earlham - 16:45
3. Cooper Greenslade, ADM - 17:09
4. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - 17:19
5. Leo Flores, Denison - 17:28
6. Quinton Kimrey, ADM - 17:29
7. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda - 17:31
8. Mason Back, Winterset - 17:36
9. Torin Rimmerman, ADM - 17:45
10. Drew Engler, Atlantic - 17:54
12. Roi Soriano, Thomas Jefferson - 18:00
21. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln - 18:22
25. Preston Slayman, Glenwood - 18:29
30. Mason McCready, Riverside - 18:44
42. Will Getter, Glenwood - 19:18
46. Jaden Evans, Glenwood 19:23
51. Aaron McQueen, Glenwood - 19:27
52. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 19:28
55. Michael Denning, Tri-Center - 19:36
58. Andrew Williams, Glenwood - 19:39
59. John Ross Biederman, Treynor - 19:39
60. Aidan Watts, Abraham Lincoln - 19:42
62. Robbie Siiford, Abraham Lincoln - 19:46
63. Ethan Bose, Thomas Jefferson - 19:48
67. Eric Duhacheck, Riverside - 19:54
68. Etienne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln - 19:59
72. Christian Dahir, Tri-Center - 20:05
74. Carter Schaben, Glenwood - 20:06
79. Josh Leu, Glenwood - 20:15
80. Drew Georgius, Tri-Center - 20:20
82. Emmanuel Vallin, Thomas Jefferson - 20:23
84. Dalton McCormick, Abraham Lincoln - 20:38
85. Cole Meyer, Tri-Center - 20:43
88. Mark Markuson, Thomas Jefferson - 20:47
89. Daniel Hornberg, Abraham Lincoln - 20:51
92. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center - 21:06
93. Jack Carley, Treynor - 21:11
99. Dalton Smith, Riverside - 21:27
101. Caleb Stevens, Riverside - 21:36
102. Clayton Spies, Riversider - 21:40
104. Miles Nichols, Treynor - 21:44
105. Matt Eikenberry, Tri-Center - 21:49
109. Simeon Weers, Tri-Center - 22:20
112. Asa Neville, Thomas Jefferson - 22:51
113. Nick Berg, Thomas Jefferson - 22:51
115. Aaron Burney, Thomas Jefferson - 23:38
116. Alex Weis, Riverside - 23:59
117. Michael Davis, Treynor - 24:45
Girls Team Results
1. Harlan - 52 - 1 3 15 16 17
2. Glenwood - 75 - 6 9 11 24 25
3. Clarinda - 98 - 7 12 18 23 38
4. Winterset - 122 - 8 10 21 29 54
5. ADM - 124 - 2 27 28 33 34
6. Atlantic - 138 - 4 13 32 43 46
7. Sergeant-Bluff Luton - 154 - 19 22 26 35 52
8. Tri-Center - 205 - 14 30 39 47 75
9. Creston - 229 - 20 48 50 53 58
10. Denison - 258 - 5 45 51 77 80
11. Abraham Lincoln - 287 - 40 56 62 63 66
12. Nodaway Valley - 341 - 42 60 70 81 88
13. Red Oak - 344 - 41 68 69 82 84
14. Thomas Jefferson - 350 - 55 57 744 79 85
Girls Individual Results
1. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan - 19:42
2. Geneva Timmerman, ADM - 19:53
3. Kaia Bieker, Harlan - 20:06
4. Ava Rush, Atlantic - 20:13
5. Lol Mendlik, Denison - 20:18
6. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood - 20:29
7. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - 20:49
8. Darci Wisemen, Winterset - 21:06
9. Breckyn Petersen, Glenwood - 21:07
10. Olivia Spurling, Earlham - 21:11
12. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood - 21:27
15. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center - 21;38
25. Lauren Hughes, Glenwood - 22:16
26. Brooklyn Schultz, Glenwood - 22:18
30. Becca Cody, Riverside - 22:28
33. Jaden Franke, Tri-Center - 22:37
34. Ryley Nebel, Glenwood - 22:47
42. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center - 23:15
43. KayLynn Kepler Thompson, Abraham Lincoln - 23:20
50. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center - 23:37
60. Jackie Moreno, Thomas Jefferson - 23:59
61. Gabby Louden, Abraham Lincoln - 24:00
62. Eleana Lemus, Thomas Jefferson - 24:04
66. Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor - 24:15
68. Jennifer Rangel Mendoza, Abraham Lincoln - 24:24
70. Eliana Brown, Abraham Lincoln - 24:31
73. Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 24:35
78. Mira Dreyer, Treynor - 25:00
79. Bella Cain, Abraham Lincoln - 25:03
81. Nora Preston, Abraham Lincoln - 25:14
82. Mackenzie Harstad, Thomas Jefferson - 25:18
83. Olivia Matson, Tri-Center - 25:18
87. Noel Cramer, Treynor - 25:54
88. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - 26:00
89. Athena Neville, Thomas Jefferson - 26:15
97. Sydney Hosick, Thomas Jefferson - 28:18
99. Hailey Carlson, Thomas Jefferson - 29:14