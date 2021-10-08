Soriano takes 12th at Atlantic

Thomas Jefferson senior Roi Soriano continued the hot streak to his season on Thursday at the Atlantic Invite, finishing in 12th place to claim another medal.

Soriano completed the 5-kilometer in 18 minutes and half a second.

"Roi Soriano ran a pretty good race against a lot of really good runners," T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said. "He got out well and was in 14th and moved up to 12th by the end of the race. He ran a very competitive race and we were happy."

Soriano has medaled in every race, but the first race of the season.

Thomas Jefferson wasn't the only team at the race. Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, Tri-Center and Riverside all competed in the race.

A.L. boys head coach Matt Lee said he was also happy with how his team did, especially his top runner, Cody Smith.

"I was very impressed with the team's performance,' He said. "Cody Smith continued his medal success by finishing at 21. I saw much improvement with our freshman Aidan Watts and Etienne Higgins, both setting season PRs. Our team ran very solid, and their efforts continued to show. We are looking forward to the Conference Meet next week."

Abraham Lincoln girls head coach Traci Stoop was also happy with how her team ran.