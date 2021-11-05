 Skip to main content
Soriano to run at Senior All-Star Meet
Soriano to run at Senior All-Star Meet

Thomas Jefferson senior Roi Soriano was selected for the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Senior All-Star meet which takes place on Saturday in Pella at the Pella Sports Park cross country course. 

In order to qualify, seniors had to run a 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes and 50 seconds or better, completed their season and be in good standing with their high school. 

Soriano was a three-year cross country letterman and earned All-Missouri RIver Conference honors by placing ninth in the MRAC meet this season. 

He also earned All-Missouri Conference Academic honors this year by having a GPA of over 3.5. 

The boys race will start at 12:15 p.m. after the girls race which begin at 11:45 a.m. 

Soriano is the 30th Thomas Jefferson boy to be selected to race in the Senior All-Star meet over the 16 years of the event. Nine females have been selected in the past.  

This will be the first year the race has been held in Pella after previous races were contested in Ames and Ankeny. 

