Soriano top-10 at MRAC Meet

Thomas Jefferson senior continued his successful season at the Missouri River Conference Championship on Thursday at Prairie Rose Golf Course in Brunsville.

He medaled at every meet this year, except for the first meet of the season.

Soriano continued that streak, placing ninth with a time of 17 minutes and 39 seconds.

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Cody Smith also finished in the top 15, placing 13th with a time of 18:02.

A.L. freshman KayLynn Kepler led all girl runners with a time of 22:34, placing 22nd.

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are in action next at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Indianola in the district meet.

Boys Individual Results

1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North - 15:28

2. William Lohn, Sioux City North - 15:30

3. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North - 15:36

4. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North - 16:05

5. Ryan Campbell, Sioux City East - 16:52

6. Jose Gutierrez, Sioux City North - 17:19