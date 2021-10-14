Soriano top-10 at MRAC Meet

Thomas Jefferson senior continued his successful season at the Missouri River Conference Championship on Thursday at Prairie Rose Golf Course in Brunsville.
He medaled at every meet this year, except for the first meet of the season.
Soriano continued that streak, placing ninth with a time of 17 minutes and 39 seconds.
Abraham Lincoln sophomore Cody Smith also finished in the top 15, placing 13th with a time of 18:02.
A.L. freshman KayLynn Kepler led all girl runners with a time of 22:34, placing 22nd.
Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson are in action next at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Indianola in the district meet.
Boys Individual Results
1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North - 15:28
2. William Lohn, Sioux City North - 15:30
3. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North - 15:36
4. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North - 16:05
5. Ryan Campbell, Sioux City East - 16:52
6. Jose Gutierrez, Sioux City North - 17:19
7. Carlos Rodriguez, Sergeant Bluff-Luton - 17:26
8. Hayden Gamble, SBL - 17:32
9. Roi Soriano, Thomas Jefferson - 17:39
10. Carter Ritz, Sioux City Heelan - 17:50
13. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln - 18:02
29. Ethan Bose, Thomas Jefferson - 18:53
34. Lucas Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 19:13
35. Robbie Sifford, Abraham Lincoln - 19:16
36. Aidan Watts, Abraham Lincoln - 19:21
40. Daxon Kindred, Abraham Lincoln - 19:34
41. Etienne Higgins, Abraham Lincoln - 19:37
44. Mark Markuson, Thomas Jefferson - 20:06
45. Emmanuel Vallin, Thomas Jefferson - 20:07
50. Alex Johnson, Abraham Lincoln - 20:39
53. Nick Berg, Thomas Jefferson - 21:40
54. Asa Neville, Thomas Jefferson - 21:47
56. Aaron Burney, Thomas Jefferson - 23:53
Boys Team Standings
1. Sioux City North - 16 - 1 2 3 4 6
2. SBL - 83 - 7 8 18 24 26
3. Sioux City East - 85- 5 15 20 22 23
4. Bishop Heelan - 104 - 10 14 17 31 32
5. Le Mars - 146 - 11 12 37 39 47
6. Abraham Lincoln - 158 - 13 34 35 36 40
7. Sioux City West - 162 - 19 21 27 46 49
8. Thomas Jefferson - 180 - 9 29 44 45 53
Girls Individual Standings
1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East - 18:13
2. Jordan Elizabeth, Sioux City North - 19:38
3. Brooklyn Stanley, Bishop Heelan - 20:28
4. Ivy Mehlhaff, Sioux City East - 20:38
5. Delaney Saulsbury, Bishop Heelan - 20:46
6. Rebecca Hulinsky, Le Mars - 21:20.15
7. Maddie Demke, Bishop Heelan - 21:20.85
8. Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan - 21:20.93
9. Sabrina Hazuka, SBL - 21:21.27
10. Sophia Karras, SBL - 21:21.34
22. KayLynn Kepler, Abraham Lincoln - 22:34
23. Gabby Louden, Abraham Lincoln - 22:42
25. Eleana Lemus, Thomas Jefferson - 23:05
29. Nora Preston, Abraham Lincoln - 23:23
30. Jackie Moreno, Thomas Jefferson - 23:30
34. Jenny Mendoza, Abraham Lincoln - 24:03
35. Bella Cain, Abraham Lincoln - 24:09
36. Eliana Brown, Abraham Lincoln - 24:13
38. Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln - 24:23
40. MacKenzie Harstad, Thomas Jefferson - 24:41
44. Athena Neville, Thomas Jefferson - 25:48
46. Sydney Hosick, Thomas Jefferson - 26:21
47. Haley Allen, Thomas Jefferson - 26:41
48. Hailey Carlson, Thomas Jefferson - 27:05
Girls Team Scores
1. Sioux City Heelan - 34 - 3 5 7 8 11
2. Sioux City East - 58 - 1 4 13 14 26
3. SBL - 70 - 9 10 15 16 20
4. Sioux City North - 92 - 2 17 18 27 28
5. Le Mars - 120 - 6 12 21 39 42
6. Abraham Lincoln - 143 - 22 23 39 34 35