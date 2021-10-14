St. Albert cancels additional football game

St. Albert football scheduled an additional game against Shenandoah on Friday but has since canceled that game.

The Falcons ended their season Friday night in Avoca against AHSTW.

According to a press release from St. Albert, further discussions among those in the program prompted the final decision.

According to the release, St. Albert head coach Jake Driver expressed appreciation to the Shenandoah program for being willing to play a ninth game and apologizes to anyone adversely affected by the change.