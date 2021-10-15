St. Albert ends season on heartbreak

St. Albert football knew that Friday's game at AHSTW would be the last time they'd take the field together as a team.

The Falcons came out of the gate strong, scoring first and leading by 10 with under two minutes to go.

But tragedy struck St. Albert as the Vikings scored two touchdowns in under two minutes to win 20-17.

"We competed for four quarters," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. "We had an opportunity with a playoff team. We had them on the ropes for all but a minute and 40 seconds.

"We just couldn't make the plays to end the game unforantely. Our kids played hard, our coaches coached well. I thought we made the right calls when we needed to. Ate clock when we needed to. We put ourselves in position to be there in the end. We just couldn't quite get over that hump."

While the night was disappointing for St. Albert, the win most likely secured AHSTW a spot in the playoff which will begin next week.

After St. Albert scored the first touchdown in the first quarter, AHSTW answered back with a score in the second quarter to equalize the game at 7-7 going into halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter before the Falcons scored in the fourth to take a 14-7 lead.