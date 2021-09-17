St. Albert falls to Southwest Valley

St. Albert football struggled to find its offense on Friday night on the road against Corning Southwest Valley and fell 30-0.

The Falcons turned the ball over three times and fell to 0-4 with the loss.

"You can't turn the ball over in games at all," head coach Jake Driver said. "You just can't. There was five penalties, but they were at big times. We'd have a big play and then have a penalty.

"We made too many mental mistakes. We have to eliminate those. Things don't always work out the way you want to."

Southwest Valley opened the scoring on an 81-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and scored once more in the first to take a 14-0 lead.

The Timberwolves intercepted a pass late in the second quarter and scored on a 63-yard run on the next drive to extend the lead to 21.

St. Albert gave up a safety midway through the third quarter.

Southwest struck again in the fourth on a 45-yard run to take a 30-0 lead.

Southwest Valley running back Brendan Knapp rushed for nearly 200 yards during the game.