St. Albert falls to Southwest Valley

St. Albert football struggled to find its offense on Friday night on the road against Corning Southwest Valley and fell 30-0.
The Falcons turned the ball over three times and fell to 0-4 with the loss.
"You can't turn the ball over in games at all," head coach Jake Driver said. "You just can't. There was five penalties, but they were at big times. We'd have a big play and then have a penalty.
"We made too many mental mistakes. We have to eliminate those. Things don't always work out the way you want to."
Southwest Valley opened the scoring on an 81-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and scored once more in the first to take a 14-0 lead.
The Timberwolves intercepted a pass late in the second quarter and scored on a 63-yard run on the next drive to extend the lead to 21.
St. Albert gave up a safety midway through the third quarter.
Southwest struck again in the fourth on a 45-yard run to take a 30-0 lead.
Southwest Valley running back Brendan Knapp rushed for nearly 200 yards during the game.
"We made some adjustments midway through the second quarter and allowed our kids to play a little faster and play better defensively," Driver said. "We're learning. We have to learn the game a little faster. We have to do some things to better ourselves in some better spots.
"When you're a young football team that hasn't played a lot those things are emotional killers. We'll get over that and move forward. We just have to keep plugging away and get better each and every week."
One of the main areas that Driver wanted to see improvement from previous weeks was tackling. He felt the Falcons did improve there.
"When we got more comfortable with what we were doing we started tackling a little bit better," he said. "They all work hand in hand. When you know what you're doing and you're playing faster. Things happen quicker. They don't get a head of steam going and you tackle better."
St. Albert is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Earlham.