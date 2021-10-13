 Skip to main content
St. Albert football adds game
St. Albert football adds game

IMG_5351-01.jpg

St. Albert QB Brendan Monahan throws a pass toward a receiver by the right sideline. Monahan threw for 48 yards on five completions.

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

St. Albert football fans have an additional opportunity to see their team play this season. 

The Falcons have added a ninth game to their football schedule. They will travel to Shenandoah Friday, Oct. 22.

The varsity contest will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. There will be an extra quarter - which is mainly for younger players - at 6:45.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced before the season that teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs in Classes 2A, 1A and A, as well as 8-Player can schedule a ninth game at the end of the season if they desire.

Both the Mustangs and Falcons enter Friday’s contest – the originally scheduled regular season finale - with a 1-7 record.

