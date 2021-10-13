St. Albert football adds game

St. Albert football fans have an additional opportunity to see their team play this season.

The Falcons have added a ninth game to their football schedule. They will travel to Shenandoah Friday, Oct. 22.

The varsity contest will begin at approximately 7:15 p.m. There will be an extra quarter - which is mainly for younger players - at 6:45.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced before the season that teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs in Classes 2A, 1A and A, as well as 8-Player can schedule a ninth game at the end of the season if they desire.

Both the Mustangs and Falcons enter Friday’s contest – the originally scheduled regular season finale - with a 1-7 record.