St. Albert looks to NeuroTrainer to improve athletics

If you were to go to a St. Albert sports practice, you might notice something different that very few schools in Iowa are doing.

St. Albert girls soccer coach Chris Hughes ran across an interesting opportunity when a friend of his told him about a new technology that his kids’ teams were using, called NeuroTrainer. According to their website, NeuroTrainer is “a Mental Fitness system that enables athletes to achieve new levels of human performance with cognitive training to train the mind.”

Before practice a few times a week, the St. Albert sports teams are using a virtual reality headset to help athletes improve in multiple areas, including focus, hand-eye coordination and peripheral vision.

“We create training environments and training skills that allow us to move the needle on key cognitive skills that relate to sports like decision making speed, and impulse control,” NeuroTrainer CEO Noah Rolland said. “We create these immersive training environments that are not sport-specific, but influence sport.”

One of the environments which NeuroTrainer uses makes athletes track multiple balls. They’ll highlight some of the balls and the athletes has to follow the ball as it moves, similar to the shell game.

“What that’s designed to do is to force the brain out of thinking,” Rolland said. “As this becomes increasingly complicated you can’t think your way through it. It pushes the workload into the rear brain, the visual cortex and the parietal lobe that is able to process information at a much greater cadence and a much larger visual set than the prefrontal cortex.

“When athletes do attention flow, it helps to push them into a state of flow. You ask students how they feel almost every single one of them say, ‘I feel alert, but more calm.’ You think of how great that is for like golf, baseball.”

NeuroTrainer started by catering to professional and college teams such as the San Fransisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Orlando Magic and LA Galaxy.

After COVID-19 NeuroTrainer started to focus on younger levels. Besides St. Albert, Creighton Prep, Marian High School, Westside, Millard North and Omaha Skutt all use NeuroTrainer.

St. Albert rolled the program out with its winter sports and is using it in its spring sports.

Head wrestling coach and co-head tennis coach Cory Lear said he is excited to see how it will impact this tennis team this year.

“We’re hoping it can help with our reaction time and there’s a focused in activity on there that I’m hoping will help us dial on for the tennis season,” Lear said. “There’s a peripheral vision aspect. I’m hoping if we can get the peripheral vision down for our tennis players we’ll starting seeing the playing court better.”

Hughes’ soccer team has only used NeuroTrainer a handful of times, but he said he already notices a difference with the girls that used it during basketball season.

The athletes also seem to notice a difference.

“(The feedback) has been pretty good,” Hughes said. “Some of the girls that are just starting are intrigued about it and interested. The girls that have been using it I think they can tell that there’s been improvements on certain aspects of their game.”

St. Albert is also starting to use NeuroTrainer in physical education classes to hopefully improve students’ focus in classrooms as well.

“What NeuroTrainer does really well is it improves focus,” Rolland said. “I think most school administrators and coaches that we’ve met with will say kids are less focused than they were 10 years ago. We’re not saying we’ll improve your SAT or ACT scores. What we’re saying is based on student feedback, if we can improve your focus for sport, we can improve your focus for the classroom.”