St. Albert plans to avoid heartbreak

St. Albert bowling has faced heartbreak its last two seasons on the boys’ side. Twice in a row, St. Albert boys bowling has bowled the sixth-best score in the state at the state qualifying meet, but lost to a top-five score and been left out by one spot.

St. Albert hopes to change that this year with an experienced roster and also hopes to qualify its girls’ team that is loaded with sophomore talent.

“It’s really exciting to be back out on the lanes with the kids,” head coach Mike Klusman said. “Watching them get the first week of practice in. It’s going to be a really competitive season on our boys team for sure.”

Hoping to overcome the results of the last two years for the boys are key bowlers like Evan White who was one of the top bowlers in the area last year. This summer, White has bowler two 300 games.

“Me personally I wanted to make it to state,” Klusman said. “If you look back at it, now it was a great season, but in my mind, we came up short. We were one of the best teams in the state, and Clarinda showed up that day, and they stuck it to us.