St. Albert sweeps Lewis Central

St. Albert volleyball received kills from six players to sweep Lewis Central at home on Tuesday, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.
The win snapped a four-match losing streak and improved the Saintes record to 4-6. The Titans are still looking for their first win of the year, dropping to 0-5.
"I thought it was a great team effort tonight," St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said. "We had a lot of people step up and contribute and that's what it takes."
Sophomore Ella Klusman led the Saintes with 11 assists and Maddy Horvath added 10 more.
Senior Alison Narmi paced St. Albert with nine kills, senior Lauren Williams added seven more, sophomore Georgie Bohnet finished with five, senior Mia Allmon recorded three junior Lydia Sherrill added two and senior Lainey Sheffield finished with one.
Williams and Narmi led the Saintes with seven blocks, Sheffield stuffed three at the net, Allmon and Sherrill blocked two each and Bohnet added one.
Junior Landry Miller led St. Albert with 16 digs and Sheffield finished with nine. Sheffield also served one ace.
"I would say it was a well-rounded night," Lantz said. "You can't just rely on one side of play. It usually takes the whole thing to play well. I just thought we had a really good night tonight."
This is the first victory for St. Albert over Lewis Central since 2018. Lewis Central is 8-4 against St. Albert since 2009. This is the first time the Saintes have swept the Titans since at least 2009.
"It's early in the season and (it's a win over) a city team and a conference opponent," Lantz said about the significance of the victory. "Even if it wasn't a city team, that's what you want. You want to start building momentum and playing better than the last time that we were out on the court. It was a good night for us. We still have things we need to work on. We saw somethings that we're going to start adjusting tomorrow in practice."
No stats for Lewis Central were available.
St. Albert is in action next at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at Fremont Mills. Lewis Central will be in action next at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Red Oak.