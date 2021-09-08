St. Albert sweeps Lewis Central

This is the first victory for St. Albert over Lewis Central since 2018. Lewis Central is 8-4 against St. Albert since 2009. This is the first time the Saintes have swept the Titans since at least 2009.

"It's early in the season and (it's a win over) a city team and a conference opponent," Lantz said about the significance of the victory. "Even if it wasn't a city team, that's what you want. You want to start building momentum and playing better than the last time that we were out on the court. It was a good night for us. We still have things we need to work on. We saw somethings that we're going to start adjusting tomorrow in practice."