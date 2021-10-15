St. Albert wins regular season finale

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball ended its regular season on a high note, defeating Clarinda on the road in four sets, 25-18, 24-26, 30-28, 25-12.
The win improved St. Albert's record to 17-12, and the Saintes are now 20-5 against the Cardinals since 2007.
Senior Maddy Horvath led the Saintes with 25 assists, senior Lauren Williams blocked two shots and served two aces, and sophomore Ella Klusman served two aces.
Junior Landry Miller paced St. Albert with 20 digs, Klusman recorded 15, and Williams totaled 12.
Williams also spiked down a team-high 19 kills, and senior Allison Narmi finished with 12.
St. Albert's next game will be in the Class 1A - Region 2 Quarterfinal against the winner of Essex and Fremont-Mills at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at home.
Clarinda (13-15) 18 26 28 12 -- 1
St. Albert (17-12) 25 24 30 25 -- 3
