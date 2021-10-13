 Skip to main content
Stars streak past Lynx
Stars streak past Lynx

Lynx.jpg

The Abraham Lincoln volleyball team huddles before a match earlier this year.

 PETER HUGUENIN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln volleyball couldn't overcome 35 kills errors in a loss at Sioux City North on Tuesday, falling in four sets, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-11.

The loss drops the A.L. Lynx to 14-22 with just the Lewis Central Invite left before the regional tournament.

Abraham Lincoln is 26-12 against Sioux City North since 2007 but has lost the last two meetings.

Sophomore Molly Romano led the Lynx in assists with 30 and aces with two, senior Baylie Girres tallied 16 kills and four blocks, and freshman Aubrey Sandbothe led the Lynx with 37 digs.

Abraham Lincoln will wrap up the regular season at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lewis Central Invite.

Abraham Lincoln (14-22) 18 25 18 11 -- 1

Sioux City North (20-14) 25 18 25 25 -- 3

