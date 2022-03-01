STATE BASKETBALL: Eagles embrace underdog mentality

Underwood girls basketball knows it will have a tough test in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament on Wednesday. The No. 7 seed Eagles take on No. 2 seed Denver at 10 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“We are obviously really excited,” Underwood head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. “We are excited about the opportunity to go out and play some teams that we’ve never seen and the top teams in the state. The girls have really accepted the challenge and are getting after it in practice.”

Denver enters the game with a 23-2 record, and Underwood matches with a 22-2 record.

Last year, Denver made it to the championship game of the state tournament, where it lost 55-41 to Grundy Center. Underwood, on the other hand, is making its first appearance since 2004, when the Eagles won their second of back-to-back titles. Neither Flynn nor any of her players have played or coached in a state tournament game.

Despite this being the first time at Wells Fargo Arena, Underwood isn’t looking at the game any differently.

“I think just talking to them and reminding them that it’s a huge basketball game, but it’s just a basketball game,” Flynn said about the message to the team. “We’re really focusing on just enjoying the process and just kind of taking it day by day.”

The Cyclones are led in scoring by senior Reese Johnson and junior Grace Hennessy, who both average nearly 16 points a game.

Denver also will have a size advantage with four players at 5’10 or tall and four more at 5’9.

“They’re the No. 2 team in the state, so they’re obviously pretty good,” Flynn said. “Something they have going for them is height. They’re a lot taller than us in a couple positions. They’ve got two really good scorers, but we think that if we just play our game and stay as physical offensively and defensively as we like to be that we’ll be able to compete well with them.”

Underwood hopes to combat the size with toughness on both ends of the court.

“I think that we stick with what we do and we just keep improving it every day and kind of dial up the level of competitiveness,” Flynn said. “We talk about our mismatches and we know we’re the underdogs, but I think that’s a place that we actually enjoy to be. It gives us a place to start and there’s only one way to go and that’s up from here.”

The winner of the game will play the winner of No. 3 Central Lyon and No. 6 Cascade in the semifinals at 11:45 a.m. on Friday.