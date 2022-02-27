State Basketball: Glenwood begins state journey

Glenwood girls basketball enters the Class 4A state tournament as the No. 2 seed after going 19-4 this season, with their only losses coming to Class 5A teams or out of state competition.

The Rams now turn their attention to state, where they fell in title game a year ago. Glenwood lost 47-45 against Ballard after the Bombers hit the go-ahead shot with under a minute left in the game.

Glenwood is making it’s third straight trip to state this season. Head coach Brian Rasmussen said not much changes and he hopes his team can continue to do what they’ve done all year.

“We stick to our plan that’s it’s been all year,” he said. “It’s always exciting (being back at state). There’s no guarantees and we’re excited and grateful that we have to opportunity to do this. I thought the girls were really focused going into last game and I think that same mentality is going to carry on through the rest of the postseason.”

Glenwood start’s this year’s journey at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines against No. 7 seed Bondurant-Farrar. The Bluejays were eliminated in the first round of the tournament last year.

Bondurant-Farrar is lead by senior Katelyn Lappe who scores 22 points and grabs nearly 14 rebounds a game. Senior Mia Miller dishes out over 8 assists per game.

“She’s a big strong, six-foot post that has really soft hands and can shoot the ball,” Rasmussen said of Lappe. “She’s pretty much lights out when she gets the ball near and around the bucket. Obviously, simply put, we’re going to try to keep her hands away from the bucket.

“They’ve got a great facilitator in the Miller girl. She’s a heck of a point guard and we’re going to try to slow her up and keep the ball our of Lappe’s hands.”

Offensively, Rasmussen doesn’t look to change much. Glenwood averages nearly 65 points a game.

The Rams are hoping to continue the offensive success with its up-tempo pace.

“The keys aren’t necessarily different in this game from any others,” Rasmussen said. “Really more so in this game is to try to push, push, push. We’re going to try to transition. We’re going to try to make this thing a track meet and get up and down the floor, see where that takes us. That’s kind of been our strength over the past few years and that’s certainly the type of ball game we want to set the ton for.”

If Glenwood wins they would play the winner between No. 3 Sioux City Bishop Heelan and No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.