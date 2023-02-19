At this week’s state bowling tournament in Waterloo, three teams and 14 individuals will be representing Council Bluffs.

For Justin Pekny, co-coach at St. Albert – sending both boys and girls teams to 1A state – the qualifiers show off bowling in Council Bluffs.

“Council Bluffs has got some really, really good bowlers,” Pekny said. “And when you look at it, a lot of the good bowlers happened to be on the other side of the state for the past couple of years, this side of the state has done done really well, especially in Council Bluffs, and it’s pretty cool to be a part of it with all the different schools here in town.”

While the boys team are making the second straight appearance, the girls made history with their first state tournament berth, which Pekny said they have been building for “for years.”

“I think it’s really special too that both programs qualified for (state), both the boys and the girls,” Saintes bowler Lexi Narmi added. “I think that’s something that a lot of schools can’t say that they get to send two teams up to state as one whole program.”

District champion Bailey Secrest, making both individual and team is something special, especially as a freshman.

“Especially with it being my freshman year, I know this is something you don’t see a lot around the state,” Secrest said. “Going in as a team though almost feels like a dream. Being able to go to state with all of these girls is really exciting. We finally put ourselves on the map, and we’re looking to do more.”

For Narmi, in a sport where success can depend on “any given day,” the hard work paid off with an individual qualification. Georgie Bohnet joined Narmi and Secrest as an individual.

Both Secrest and Narmi are approaching the state tournament to have fun and focus on bowling.

From the team perspective, Pekny said the girls will need to calm their nerves and hit their spares.

“It’s gonna be the nerves. Hopefully they’ll get their nerves calmed down to those Baker games should do it, and then just going through and hitting their spares and just keeping a level head and trying to make it through that bracket. At state, anything can happen and I expect some big things from them.”

Joining the three Saintes are a trio of Falcons, last year’s 1A state champion Adam Denny, along with Jackson Wigington and Cole Pekny.

Denny admitted that he’ll likely go with a similar nonchalant approach to last year after the disappointment of losing as the top-seeded team.

“I didn’t really have a plan last time because I was kind of devastated that our team lost, and so I was like, Oh, this doesn’t really matter because what I’m really looking forward to is the team state victory, doesn’t matter as much if I go back to back.”

Pekny said the focus will be on hitting marks, avoiding splits and picking up spares, while Wigington – district champion last week – said scoreboard watching is something they need to avoid.

“Another main goal is not scoreboard watching,” Wigington said. “We did a lot of that last year and we got caught scoreboard watching. That’s why we lost, that was the only reason why we lost, we were the better team.”

With “nothing guaranteed,” Denny said the Falcons are “focused on winning.”

The other team from Council Bluffs qualified for state, the Lewis Central girls, make their second straight trip in 2A. Their main focus is on spare shooting.

“Spare shooting is huge,” Titans head coach Paul Renshaw said. “It’s huge at the high school level, huge at the college level. We just have to run our spares and we don’t have to throw a lot of strikes, but if we get our spares, then we can compete with anybody, but spare shooting is definitely top of the list.”

The state qualification also enforces that they are “as good as” they were last year.

“I think my dad kept telling us, we have more potential, more talent than we did last year,” junior Faith Renshaw, also an individual qualifier. “And since we went to state, we should be able to do it again. I don’t think we really believed that (before) but now, we do.”

Senior Aleesha Oden was the individual district champion with a three-game score of 696, and freshman Kate Reed joins the two veterans as the other Titan girls individual qualifier. Reed said she will need to get over the nerves in her first state appearance.

“Individually, going in as a freshman my first year making it to state is just (about) getting over the nerves of being there and just doing good and trying to get a good outcome for me. And then as a team, if we don’t come out on top, just ending it as a family and all together is something good for all of us, especially for our seniors.”

Reed added that another important focus along with spare shooting is the mental side of the game.

“More than spare shooting, it’s our mental game because everyone on the team gets in their head, if we’re not doing good – and we’ve gotten better as the season’s gone on – but I think the mental game is more important than spare shooting at this point because throughout the season, we’ve all gotten better at picking up our spares.”

The final Titan individual qualifier is Caleb Hodtwalker, qualified for the boys 2A tournament, who is hoping to use state as a learning experience.

“It shows me how much progression I’ve made over the last two years, I mean, as a sophomore, it is a pretty big accomplishment. But I feel like I’m gonna use it as a, I guess you could say, as learning for the next couple of years, and hopefully pushing to win it next year, next couple years or something like that. This year? Yeah, I just want the experience. I’m just glad to be out there, glad I did good at districts.”

Rounding out the individual qualifiers from Council Bluffs were Kendall Bell from Thomas Jefferson and the trio of Bennett Olsen, Eric McCoy and Joshua Shamblen from Abraham Lincoln.

“I think for me, it just felt like all the right strategies came together, I didn’t get too in my head,” Bell said. “I didn’t get upset. I was focused on the next shot. And when it worked, I was glad to make sure that I was able to keep going.”

Bell said success at the state tournament is measured differently by each individual bowler, but he is aiming to get into the top eight and bracket play. But above all, remaining mentally strong and focused is his main objective.

“But it all starts with your mindset. You got to have a good mindset so that way you don’t get in your head. Because usually when you get in your head bad stuff begins to happen,” Bell said.

Finally, AL is led by Bennett Olsen – senior making his third state appearance – Eric McCoy – returning to state – and freshman Joshua Shamblen.

For Olsen, the goal is only halfway accomplished.

“I’ve only completed half my goal so far,” the Lynx senior said. “Last year I set a goal for myself to place top 10 this year at state. So I’m really trying to do that this time. And I hope third time’s a charm. It’d be really nice, especially with it being my senior year. I’d love to make at least top 10.”

Like the other qualifiers, Olsen relies on picking up spares along with strengthening his mental game, which he admitted he struggled with at times.

“I’ve kind of struggled on my mental game. Getting the state is going to really help with my mental game,” Olsen said.

Having two teammates there alongside him will also help.

“I think having people that I know next week will help a lot. First year I may just state I went by myself, I didn’t have any teammates. So that was a little bit of a struggle. Last year, I bowled better with a teammate, Eric McCoy. And I’m just hoping having three here this time is gonna really help.”

For McCoy and Shamblen, the goal is to eclipse 600 pins – McCoy aiming for at least 680 – and also remaining mentally focused while having a good time.

“It’s just fun, we’re here for a good time,” McCoy said. “You just don’t think about it if you miss, just one ball at a time, that’s the tip, is just one ball at a time. If you miss, come back, regroup.”

The state bowling tournaments will take place in Waterloo, starting on Monday through Wednesday. The individual tournaments take place at Maple Lanes Bowling Center, and team tournaments take place at Cadillac XBC. See below for further state tournament details.

Monday, Feb. 20

Class 1A Team

Class 3A Individual

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 2A Team

Class 1A Individual

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Class 3A Team

Class 2A Individual