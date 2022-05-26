STATE GOLF: Currin tied for fifth after day one; Saintes, Brink tee off

Treynor junior Brooklynn Currin is tied for fifth place after the first day of the Class 2A girls state golf tournament at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

Currin shot a 77, including a birdie on the seventh hole.

She is currently three strokes behind fourth place and eight strokes from the day-one leader, Mediapolis sophomore Olivia Hines.

As a team, Treynor currently sits in seventh place out of 10 teams with a combined score of 382. New Hampton is leading the team race with a 348.

Treynor senior Maddie Lewis shot an 87, senior Keely Smith scored a 102, junior Grace Alff totaled a 113, senior Andi Pittmann carded a 119 and senior Grace Abbott tallied a 143.

The final day of the tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Saintes, Brink tee off

St. Albert girls golf and Riverside sophomore Addison Brink competed in the first day of the Class 1A state golf tournament at American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Brink is tied for 38th after the first day. She shot a 101.

St. Albert sophomore Lily Krohn led the Saintes on the first day with a score of 102 to tie for 41st. Senior Lainey Sheffield shot a 103 to tie for 45th, sophomore Ella Klusman carded a 109 to tie for 53rd, senior Ava Hughes totaled a 109 for 55th place, sophomore Alexis Narmi tallied a 110 to tie for 56th and sophomore Kennedy Sanchez finished with a 170 for 75th place.

St. Albert is in 10th place as a team with a 422.

Algona Bishop Garrigan leads the field with a 361. Lynnville-Sully junior Greenlee Smock top the individual table with a 75.

The final day of the tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.