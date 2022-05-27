STATE GOLF: Currin ties for sixth at state; Saintes and Brink finish season

Treynor junior Brooklyn Currin finished the Class 2A girls state golf championship tied for sixth place on Friday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Waterloo.

She shot a 165 over the two-day, 36-hole tournament.

"I'm excited. Just being here was my goal, but to place, that was crazy," Currin said. "The first day I shot a 36 on the front nine and that gave me a lot of motivation to keep pushing through the second day.

"... There was a playoff hole (for the championship) and I got to watch that. It gave me some motivation (for next year) because I want a taste of that next year, first place. I'm going to be working a lot harder."

Head coach Tara Wilkie said she was also impressed by Currin's performance.

"(Day one) she played a brilliant," Wilkie said. "Her last eight holes she was one under par. She just turned it on on those back few holes. ... She's very accomplished. She has another year to come back and do this and make a run at the state championship if she wants it."

Treynor finished seventh as a team out of 10 teams with a combined score of 762.

"State tournament is a lot of fun," Wilkie said. "It's always super fun. But, it's also a grind. It's the first time the girls played 18 holes, back-to-back days. A 36-hole tournament is obviously just a little bit harder. The weather was wet and cold yesterday morning and then it turned into some heat and sunshine this afternoon which kind of drained some energy out. It's tough physically to get through today. I'm very proud of the girls for doing it and finishing all these holes.

"It is really hard to get through 36 holes. We have a great group of seniors that led this team and a great group of parents that came out to support the whole team. It's been a fun few days. We're the team that traveled the furthest to get here. We had a four-hour drive. It's just been a really great year and I'm proud of the the girls for improving on what we did last year."

Senior Maddie Lewis shot a 171 to tie for 11th, senior Kelly Smith totaled a 204 to place 43rd, senior Andi Pittmann shot a 228 to tie for 65th place, junior Grace Alff carded a 247 to place 68th and senior Grace Abbott ended with a 264 to earned 70th.

Sumner-Fredericksburg's Chloe Bolte won the tournament with a score of 149. She won the championship on a playoff hole over Molly Fereday of Columbus Catholic.

Sumner-Fredericksburg won the team title with a score of 703.

St. Albert and Riverside sophomore Addison Brink competed in the Class 1A state golf tournament at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

St. Albert senior Lainey Sheffield shot a 201 to tie for 35th, sophomore Ella Klusman totaled a 210 to tie for 50th, sophomore Lily Krohn ended with a 211 to tie for 52nd, senior Ava Hughes carded a 213 to tie for 53rd, sophomore Alexis Narmi shot a 237 to tie for 65th and sophomore Kennedy Sanchez finished with a 323 to take 74th.

Brink shot a 206 to tie for 42nd.

"What a great experience for this young lady," Riverside head coach Mitch Rice said. "She might not have shot the scores that she wanted to but she showed a ton of grit and drive to be able to battle through a very long tough course.

"Learn lots of lessons that will be able to help her for the next two years as she continues to grow her game and get better. I would say her wedge game was absolutely the best part of her two days up there. I am super proud of her for all of the effort that she is puts into this game that she loves so much."

St. Albert placed 10th as a team with a combined score of 835.

Lynnville-Sully's Greenlee Smock won the meet with a 154 and Algona Bishop Garrigan won the meet with a 713.