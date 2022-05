Lewis Central senior Jordan Greenwood ended his high school golf career on Tuesday after the conclusion of the Class 3A state meet at Veenker Memorial golf course in Ames.

He ended up with a 36-hole score of 161 to tie for 10th place.

Waverly-Shell Rock senior Hogan Hansen won the individual tournament with a score of 139 and Gilbert took home the team title with a team score of 633.