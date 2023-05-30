Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Treynor put on the pressure against Western Christian in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, but fell short 1-0 at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack got on the board first for the only goal in the opening 40 minutes when Uchan Harberts sent a through ball that cut the Cardinals defense and found Kalen Hartbecke. The Wolfpack senior took a touch and finished off a shot one-on-one with Cardinals senior Nate Petersen in goal.

Through the remainder of the half, the Cardinals didn’t lack for chances, firing six shots – three on goal – and taking four corners but failing to find the back of the net.

“Hats off to Western Christian. They're a good team, and they definitely wanted it a little bit more,” Cardinals head coach Jason McIntosh said. “I just feel like we were really nervous and anxious and it took us 60 minutes to settle in, you know, and that's frustrating from a coaching standpoint. I don't know what we could have done much differently than that because I do feel like we had the talent and the potential to compete with them and potentially win the game. I just feel like we were just a little timid.”

McIntosh added that the nerves were the biggest factor when it came to the missed opportunities.

“We definitely had a lot of opportunities that we didn't capitalize on them or didn't make them as good or strong as they could have been,” the Cardinals head coach said. “I think that honestly, I just feel like the nerves were the biggest factor there. And you know, the last 20 minutes, the kids gave everything they got, I'm probably gonna have to carry a couple of these kids to the bus because they played their butts off but unfortunately, we just turned it on a little too late.”

The Cardinals finished with more shots than the Wolfpack, but the No. 2 seed was able to “win every ball in the air” and were more aggressive, which McIntosh said set the tone.

In his fifth season at Treynor, McIntosh took the Cardinals back to the state tournament for the first time since 2018 with an “it’s business” approach, which the head coach thought they carried into the quarterfinal.

“I feel like the boys were ready to go and we got here, the energy level and everything was there. I'm definitely proud of our team. I mean, we played hard. We had our opportunities, our chances to win. I'm disappointed for all of the kids, especially those 13 seniors that ended that way. I don't mind losing, it just feels a lot better walking to the bus knowing you put your best game out there, and I feel like we played maybe a half of soccer and that's the hard part. What do you tell kids after that?”

For that “unbelievable group” of 13 seniors – led by senior scoreboard-breaker Sam Burmeister – all added leadership and help, in and outside of the lines.

“It's a big group of kids that I'm gonna miss. I mean, they're great kids and not very often you get that many seniors on the squad. (They’re) men, 18 year olds versus 14 year olds makes it a lot easier to do good things.”

Burmeister was unable to add to his 33-goal tally this season, but was still the “best player on the field” according to McIntosh.

“I mean just all around, his touching, his movement and that kind of stuff. As a coach, I wish nothing but the best for him off into college, but now I'm already going man, what am I going to do to replace a kid like that? And he's scored 33 goals this year and, yeah, he's going to be deeply missed. He's a great kid, and he's a great worker and leader.”

Getting the Cardinals back to the state tournament, even ending in defeat, is an awesome feeling for McIntosh.

“It feels awesome that we're having this conversation in Des Moines and not back in Treynor or wherever else it could have been, so excited about,” he said. “At the end of the day, it's tough to come up here and play the top eight and win it. Seven other teams are going to leave the same route that we're going. So just being here and competing and being there, Treynor’s goal is to still win one up here, we've yet to do that. And you better believe we're coming back next year planning on it.”

With five or six starters expected to return and several others ready to go and lining up to play, the Cardinals aim to fly back to Des Moines next year.

Treynor ends the season with a record of 13-6, while Western Christian plays in Thursday’s 1A semifinals.

Treynor (13-6) 0 0 – 0

Western Christian (13-2) 1 0 – 1