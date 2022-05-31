STATE SOCCER: Hot start leads Eagles to semis

DES MOINES -- Underwood girls soccer scored in less than two minutes in Tuesday's state playoff quarterfinal en route to a 4-2 victory over Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park. The game was the first trip to state for both squads.

Underwood scored two goals in the first half and took a 3-0 lead early in the second before Dike-New Hartford scored two goals in less than three minutes to cut the lead to one goal. But, the Eagles sealed the victory with strong defense in the last 20 minutes and a goal with less than a minute showing on the clock.

"Phenomenal," Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson said about the feeling after the game. "You look around every game after a win and you see smiles. That's what I'm looking for and I'm excited for them. This is a young group with great senior leadership. I'm very happy for them and I think they're excited to keep moving through."

Freshman Tieler Hull played a big role in the victory, scoring two goals and dishing out one assist.

"It feels really good," she said. "I'm very excited. I think this is farther than we thought we'd make it. We didn't know if we'd make it to state and we won a game. It got kind of close there when they scored those two goals, but we pushed through and we knew we wanted to keep going."

The Eagles started the game out hot with a shot on goal in the first 20 seconds. Hull scored the first goal in the second minute when sophomore Ava Brensel found her on a through ball.

"We knew what we had to come out and do and that's what we had to do in our district final game, and we knew that was going to put us in a good place and set the tone for the rest of the game."

Sophomore Cassidy Cunningham scored on another through ball in the 22nd minute to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead at halftime.

"We always try (to use the through ball)," Hull said. "We have fast forwards and we have good passers. It's just always there and we're going to keep doing it because it's working."

It looked like Underwood would coast to an easy victory after scoring less than a minute into the second half when Hull and sophomore Georgia Paulson played tiki-taka soccer leading to Hull's second goal.

"I have 21 soccer players out there," Nelson said. "When they decided to play the game and be creative that's the kind of things you see."

The Wolverines didn't give up despite being down 3-0. Junior Camille Landphair scored a goal in the 61st minute to get on the scoreboard.

Dike-New Hartford scored two minutes later when senior Sophia Hoffman found the back of the net, cutting the lead to one goal.

"It's a game of mistakes and you make one little mistake and it throws gaps in your defense," Nelson said. "I think we looked around when the goal was in the back of the net and we hunkered down when we needed to and they figured it out as a team and that's kind of what this group has done since our first losses earlier in the year. It's a growth mindset with this group of kids."

The Wolverines searched for an equalizer, but the Eagles sealed the game when Hull found Paulson in the 80th minute for the first state tournament win the school history.

Underwood will play Des Moines Christian in the semifinals at 10:45 on Thursday.