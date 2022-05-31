STATE SOCCER: Lynx dominate second half in victory

DES MOINES - Abraham Lincoln girls soccer is on to the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament after scoring three goals in the second half against West Des Moines Dowling on Tuesday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.

The Lynx recorded four shots on goal in the first half but weren't able to find the back of the net.

"The first half was a battle," A.L. head coach Robbie Miller said. "I feel like we had some of the momentum. We talked about that at halftime, that we could feel it coming. It came right away in that second half. That's how we like them, right away. It just built from there. I felt we played really well today."

Junior Piper McGuire scored the first goal of the game in the 41st minute off an assist from junior Jazmin Martinez Rangel. McGuire received a through ball in the box and slotted it past the goalkeeper.

"I’m just ecstatic," McGuire said after the win. "That second half we knew we had to come back strong and we had to come back faster than them. I think that’s exactly what we did. ... I think our team just connects so well. We really understand each other, understand our strengths and weaknesses. I think just collaboratively we’re strong as a team."

The Lynx scored in the 63rd minute when sophomore Allison Smith cross the ball into the box where sophomore Liberty Bates headed it to Rangel. Rangel took advantage of the opportunity and headed the ball into the back of then net.

"We are so pumped," Rangel said. "I think the hype around us has been insane, just us building up and finally letting loose at the end was really reliving. ... We talked about the importance of wanting it more. I think that was the main reason why we started letting those goals flow in. We wanted it more. ... It feels great. Winning is great and just having a goal and an assist is just amazing. It’s more than I can ask for."

Abraham Lincoln put the finishing touches on the game in the 77th minute when Bates found senior Hanna Schimmer for the third goal.

"It’s part of the reason we’re here," Miller said about having so many offensive weapons. "We have so many players that can take it and score and be ready. Any of them can score, any of them are willing to pass and be selfless. There’s not a selfish kid in our attack and it makes for some beautiful soccer."

Miller also added that we was impressed with the rest of his team.

"Our midfield did a great job and outside backs stepping in," he said. "… They did a really good job of shutting things down. We kind of knew what they wanted to do and we were ready."

Abraham Lincoln will play Ankeny in the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. Ankeny defeated Abraham Lincoln 1-0 on April 2.