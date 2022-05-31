STATE SOCCER: Titans fall to Warriors

DES MOINES - Lewis Central girls soccer scored the first goal of the game in Tuesday state tournament quarterfinal at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines, but Norwalk senior Jojo Bice netted a hat trick in the second half to lead the Warriors to a 3-1 victory.

The Titan's lone goal came in the 28th minute after freshman Reagan Lee won the ball around midfield and found sophomore Haylee Erickson in the middle of the field just outside the box. Erickson curved a ball over the goalkeeper to give L.C. the lead.

"I thought overall we played pretty well," first-year head coach Jesse Smith said. "We just got beat with a couple of balls over the top we couldn't have an answer for. Credit to (Jojo) Bice. She's a heck of an athlete. I wish her well for the rest season."

Bice scored in the 44th, 52nd and 63rd minutes.

Lewis Central limited Norwalk in the first half.

"Early on we had a little bit of nerves to start," Smith said. "We kind of settled in and finding our teammates and finding feet. We found one goal there. We finished out the half and came out the second half maybe a little flat. I think Norwalk made some adjustments."

Despite the loss, Smith said he was proud of how his team did this season. Lewis Central ended the season with a 15-6 record.

"Coming up here in my first year is a blessing," he said. "I was hopeful, everyone is. To be able to make it here in the first year is exciting. But, all the credit goes to these girls. They've been here before. They know what it takes to get here.

"This group of seniors a particularly did a fantastic job of not just working their tails off, but with leadership. The stuff you don't see behind the scenes."

The seniors on this year's team were Lillie Wink, Hana Daoudi, Natalie Smith, Jo Coleman, Amara Orth, Ashlee McKenzie, Callie Williams and Rylie Reitz.