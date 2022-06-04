STATE SOCCER: Titans reign supreme, win 2A title

DES MOINES — For the second time in three seasons, Lewis Central boys soccer has climbed the mountain to win a state championship. The Titans won the title in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID. L.C. blew a two-goal lead in the substate final last year.

The Titans outlasted Pella 3-1 on Saturday at James W. Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines to claim the title after scoring two goals in the second half to break a 1-1 tie.

“It just feels amazing,” L.C. head coach James Driver said. “These guys deserve it. They’ve worked hard all year. After last season the way it end, we let that one slip away. They worked hard to get back to that spot and put ourselves in opportunity to win it all. They went out and they left it all out there. I couldn’t be any more proud of this team.”

Lewis Central opened the scoring when junior Boston Hensley found sophomore Brayden Shepard who slotted the ball past the goalkeeper for an easy goal.

Pella turned up the pressure the remainder of the first half and finally scored in the 31st minute. It looked as if the Dutch might take a lead but Lewis Central senior goalkeeper Will Devine made two big saves to keep the game tied.

“It’s crazy,” Devine said. “It was all just a dream in the beginning you know. The first week of practice was hell week. None of us quit, but the conditioning was tough. That’s what you have to go through to be a 2022 state champ. We worked hard all season and we got to where we wanted to be right here.”

This was Devine’s first season as the goalkeeper for the Titans after playing the midfield previously. He did have former experience playing between the posts for his club team.

He only allowed eight goals all season.

“We were on our heels the first 10, 15, 20 minutes,” Devine admitted. “But once we got the hang of it I felt like we were pretty confident. Those first two saves were kind of big. My coaches said the one thing we can’t do is go down first and we didn’t.”

Driver made some adjustments on defense for the second half and it paid off.

The senior-led defense followed the script and allowed few chances in the second half.

“It means so much, it feels like a dream,” senior defense Easton Adams said. “Back here, me, Will (Devin), Mikey (Kern) and Gaige (Tripp) were freshman (on the 2019 championship) and this is the best thing ever.”

L.C. finished the season with 14 shutouts.

“Driver has always been a defensive guy,” Adams said. “... It’s always defense. That’s what’s going to win championships and that’s what happen. ... Driver was giving us more formation change type stuff and telling certain people to man mark certain people. He pays attention, he knows what to do.”

The Titans took control early, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute when Shepard and senior Colton Costello passed back and forth down the field, ending with Costello sending one into the goal.

“This is everything we’ve worked for since day one,” Costello said. “We knew we had the talent to do this. Every day was a grind at practice and every single game we knew we needed to play our hardest at all times and we’d end up where we are today.”

Lewis Central continued to control the tempo of the match and sealed the deal when sophomore Dylan Voudry found Costello for his second goal of the match in the 67th minute.

“Our offense this whole season has been phenomenal,” Costello said. “Adding Brayden Shepard halfway through the season was huge for us as well. We just knew that if we played our game with our forwards and midfield, if we just moved the ball and did little passes we were going to get goals. We put three in today.”

Lewis Central ends the season with a 17-3 record.