DES MOINES – Treynor will play Western Christian in their first state tournament appearance since 2018 on Tuesday.

The Cardinals have been led throughout the campaign by senior Sam Burmeister with 33 goals in 63 shots on goal, while adding 19 assists in an incredible output. Along with Burmeister, Danny Kinsella dished out 21 assists to lead the team, while fellow junior Brock Poland totaled 14 goals and 10 assists.

Defensively, Treynor has depended on senior Nate Petersen, with just 14 goals allowed and 88 saves throughout the season for an 86.3 save percentage. In front of Petersen, Jaret McIntosh, Ryder Davidson, Alan Young and others have held it down for the Cardinals in a 13-5 season.

Next, the No. 7 Cardinals face No. 2 Western Christian in the state quarterfinals at James W. Cownie Complex in Des Moines on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack have been led by juniors Miles Baccam (15 goals, nine assists) and Uchan Harberts (eight goals, one assist), and seniors Zachary Minderhoud (six goals, nine assists) and Kalen Hartbecke (five goals, three assists). Junior J.D. Petitt has allowed just 12 goals and made 59 saves for an 83 percent save rate.

Here are the basic need-to-knows for Tuesday’s state quarterfinal.

No. 7 Treynor vs. No. 2 Western Christian

Time: Tuesday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Field 6 at James W. Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines, Ia.

Tickets are on sale for $13 (covers parking) at the Iowa High School Athletic Association website (iahsaa.org/tickets).