STATE TENNIS: Miller, Narmi, Matheny stay alive

St. Albert junior Landry Miller and senior Allison Narmi stayed alive on the first day of the Class 1A tennis state doubles tournament in Iowa City, rebounding from a loss to make the consolation semifinals.

Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny made the consolation semifinals in the Class 1A singles bracket.

Miller and Narmi started their day with a sweep over Kaitlyn Olson and Kendall Olson of Osage winning, 6-1, 6-2.

They lost their next match in the quarterfinals to Ella Dilulio and Allison Halligan of Davenport Assumption, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

They rebounded to defeat sophomore Alexis Opheim and junior Oasis Opheim of Lewis Central, 6-2, 6-3.

They'll play Presley Bloomers and Lucy Roach of Oskaloosa at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the consolation semifinals.

Matheny started her day with a loss in the opening round to Ella Tallett of Xavier, 6-1, 6-3.

She bounced back to defeat Kenna Mongan of Cherokee Washington, 6-3, 6-3 before beating Tess Paton of Fairfield 6-2, 6-4 in the consolation quarterfinals.

She'll face Sophia Fain of Columbus Catholic at 9:30 a.m. on Friday in the consolation semifinals.

Alexis and Oasis Opheim started their day with a loss of Haley Berenda and Kinsey Schroeder of Spencer, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

They bounced back to defeat Shannon Bush and Helen Sons of Assumption, 6-3, 6-2, before losing to Miller and Narmi.

Lewis Central junior Lanee Olsen also competed in the singles tournament. She started her day with a loss to Mary Rolfstad of Assumption, 6-0, 6-1 but bounced back to defeat Allison Pavlovec of Decorah, 6-3, 6-1.

She ended her tournament with a loss to Fain, 6-2, 6-0.