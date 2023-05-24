Lewis Central's Christian Jensen brought an impressive junior season to a close with a seventh-place finish at the 1A State tournament, while Glenwood sent two doubles teams and AL's Chris Wailes competed in 2A.

Jensen started the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 win, but fell to Easton Moon (North Polk) to drop into the consolation bracket. From there, the Titans junior won 6-4, 6-2 before losing 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation semifinals. In the seventh-place match, Jensen won 6-1, 6-1 over Shenandoah's Andrew Lawrence.

Also in 1A, Glenwood sent two doubles teams, the only team in 1A to achieve that feat this year. Ben Batten and Brody Taylor fell to No. 1 overall seed (Briggs/Roozeboom) from Pella in the first round, and lost 3-6, 6-4, 8-10 in the consolation first round. Kayden Anderson and Tyler Harger won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round, but lost to Decorah (Baker/Skrade) in the second round.

In the consolation bracket, the duo won 6-1, 7-5 over Grinnell (Bush/Keine) but lost to Nurre/Schmit from Xavier, Cedar Rapids, 3-6, 1-6.

Rounding out the area state qualifiers, Abraham Lincoln senior Chris Wailes also faced a No. 1 seed in 2A, Ankeny Centennial's Caleb Peterson, losing in a sweep. Wailes finished the season with a 1-6, 1-6 defeat in the consolation first round.