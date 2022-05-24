 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STATE TENNIS

STATE TENNIS: White advances to consolation semis

St. Albert senior Carter White lose in the opening round of the Class 1A singles state tennis tournament on Tuesday in Waterloo, but bounced back to win two straight and earn a spot in the consolation semifinals.

He fell in the opening round to Pella Christian's Alejo Marcon, 6-2, 6-4.

In the first round of consolations, he earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Xavier's Quincy Johnson. He then defeated the No. 4 seed in the tournament, Wahlert's Jack Freiburger by default.

He will play Wahlert's Roan Martineau in the consolation semifinals. If he wins he'll play for third place. If he loses he'll compete in the third-place match.

Abraham Lincoln junior Ty James and sophomore Chris Wailes lost both of their matches at the Class 2A doubles tournament in Cedar Rapids.

They opened the tournament by losing to Waukee Northwest's Kellan Croatt and Jake Nelson. They lost in the first round of consolations to Cedar Rapids Prairie's JT McCrea and Anthony Schulte.

