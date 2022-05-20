STATE TRACK: Davis, Tiegland qualifies for finals

DES MOINES - Underwood senior Carter Davis normally doesn't have opponents to chase down during the 110 hurdles. That wasn't the case on Friday during the second day of the state championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Davis ran in the first heat of the Class 2A prelims where he finished in second place behind Spirit Lake senior Jack Lathan who broke the all-time Iowa high school record with a time of 13.74 seconds.

Davis ran a 15.16, the sixth-fastest time in prelims, good enough to qualify for finals, which was his goal coming in.

"Really good," he said about how it feels to advance. "Last year this wasn't my best race and definitely maturity over the years, I've gotten better at it. That was really nice. I need a PR and I was right there, but I made it to finals and that was my goal the whole time.

"We had Jack Latham in our heat, so it really gave us someone to chase. Which was nice, I don't get that at many meets. It made me run a little quicker."

Davis is hoping to break his own personal record on Saturday, 15.13.

Davis wasn't the only local hurdler to qualify for finals.

Treynor junior Clara Teigland ran the second fastest time in the Class 2A 100 hurdles to earn a spot in Saturday's race.

"It's awesome," she said. "I knew that lane four was going to be super fast, so I knew I had to get out fast. I'm just really excited to get after it tomorrow."

Glenwood sophomore Carlie Clemmer placed 16th in the Class 3A 100 hurdles with a time of 16.70.

Lewis Central junior Elise Thramer placed 14th in the Class 3A girls shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 9.75 inches. Her teammate Kierra Schmieding placed 22nd with a throw of 35-4.5.

Glenwood junior Cody Krause placed 14th in the Class 3A long jump with a leap of 20-2.75 and his teammate junior Anthony Driscoll-Lee came in 16th with a jump of 20-0.25.