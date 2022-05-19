STATE TRACK: Monahan kicks off busy state meet

DES MOINES – St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan is keeping busy at the Class 1A State Track meet this year. He ran first race of the meet on Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines with the 200-meter prelims.

Monahan has his sights set on winning the championship in the race and took the first step, running the fastest time in prelims, 22.48 seconds.

“It feels good,” Monahan said after the race. “I’m use to starting the meets with the 100, but it felt good. I felt really nice on the back stretch, really strong. … My goal for the 100 and 200 are to win it. That’s what I want to do, start with the one seed after these prelims.

“… Usually at the start I just try to make up the stagger, but lane five was moving,” he said about the race. “It came down to a battle. Then I just try to fix my form on the home stretch and just power through it.

Riverside sophomore Lydia Erickson has big goals for state this year, including placing in the top three of the 200-meter.

She took the first step in that goal on, qualifying for Saturday’s Class 1A final.

Erickson placed seventh in the prelims, finishing with a time of 27.03 seconds.

“I’m pretty tired right now, but I feel good,” she said. “… I definitely go 100%. I go as fast as I can and build as I go.”

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie placed sixth in the 3200 with a time of 9:56.34. He led for nearly four laps before the eventual leaders passed with around three laps to go.

Despite winning a medal, Lillie left wanting more from his race.

“Obviously I had big goals coming in,” he said. “I didn’t accomplish them. But, that’s the way running is. I have to come back, get faster, get better, get stronger. … Anytime I come into a big race I want to try to win it. … Top three is a consolation prize. I didn’t hit that, so I have a lot of work to do. … I tried to take it out fast and I paid the price.”

Riverside entered the girls 3200-relay with the ninth fastest seed time, but made up two spots to earn a seventh-place medal. Freshman Elly Henderson, junior Macy Woods, freshman Veronica Schechinger and sophomore Carly Henderson completed the race in 10:15.63.

Elly Henderson got the Bulldogs off to a strong start and was with the leaders after the first leg.

“I knew I was going to be waterfalling on the outside so my goal was to not get boxed in right there and let the girls beside me cut me off,” Elly Henderson said.

“Compared to last year, we were (just) trying to make it,” Woods said. “And something happened, but now we’re here. We worked hard and it’s good to be here. We’ve worked out butts off in practice, we trusted coach, listened to everything he did and now we’re here running it.”

“We knew we’d tried to do better (than our ninth seed),” Schechinger said. “We got times from our coaches and what they wanted us to run.”

“We kind off started off my leg with a not so great handoff,” Carly Henderson said. “I wanted to make up for that. I just kind of watched the colors in front of me and told myself I was going to go get the green and went and got the green. I told myself I was going to run with the black and I tried to stay with her the best as possible.”

Tri-Center placed 11th in the girls 3200 relay with a team of freshman Quincey Schneckloth, senior Karis Corrin, freshman Isah VanArsdol and senior Kyla Corrin running a 10:29.12.

St. Albert senior Mia Allmon placed 18th in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 3.5 inches. St. Albert junior Reese Duncan placed 19th in the 3000 with a time of 12:00.95.

Tri-Center took 19th in the boys 3200 relay with a time of 8:47.92 with a team of junior Sean McGee, junior Michael Turner, senior Michael Denning and freshman Carter Kunze.

St. Albert placed 21st in the boys 3200 relay with a team of junior Adam Denny, freshman Parker Heisterkamp, senior Hadyn Piskorski and sophomore Luke Wettengel.

Abraham Lincoln senior JR Knauss took 11th in the high jump at Class 4A, clearing 6-0.