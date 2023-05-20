Riverside repeated as state champions in the girls 4x400-meter relay as the Bulldogs girls placed fourth in Class 1A to lead a busy Saturday for area athletes.

The team of Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson and Carly Henderson won the Bulldogs second consecutive 4x400-meter relay state championship, running a time of 4:03.07.

"I was just excited to run with these guys this year, be able to be in the four-by-four. I really improved my 400s from last year," Schechinger said.

In the second leg, Elly Henderson was "just trying to get out" and put the Bulldogs in second halfway through.

"I felt like I was just trying to get out, and then when it came to the cut, I tried not to get too boxed in, and I kind of had to slow down a little bit on the back stretch to get around a girl, but I did a good cut on the outside and came in second around the curve.

"I felt like my biggest move was probably midway down the backstretch, to probably the 100 start. I tried to give it my all the last 100."

Erickson took over and vaulted the Bulldogs into first with a strong third leg.

"I thought that I ran really good. I knew that Elly and V got us in a good position. But I was still gonna have to go chase those first few girls. And I guess I just like never let them out of my sight. So I just kept pushing towards where I just passed them."

Taking over with a sizeable lead, Carly Henderson had to hold off a late charge from AGWSR and Central, Elkader.

"I knew I was really scared. I knew that girl was coming close and I just had to gut check that last 100. I was all out with 150 left, and by 100 I was full speed and I just knew I was hitting the wall there but I knew I couldn't slow up."

Carly knew it would be tough to replace Izzy Bluml from last year's state championship relay team.

"We knew it'd be kind of hard to replace Izzy. She was a huge factor in our team. I definitely didn't see myself taking her leg of the race, but I think I just fill that spot well."

Adding 10 points, Riverside leapt into fourth place overall with 30 in the girls 1A team standings. St. Albert earned a tie for ninth with 25 points. The Cardinals girls placed ninth in 2A (25 points).

In the boys standings, Lewis Central placed seventh in 3A (31 points), while the Falcons were 12th in 1A (18 points).

Andrusyshyn wraps up 10-medal career at State

Riverside senior Veronica Andrusyshyn earned her ninth and tenth career medals, concluding her career at Jim Duncan Track at Drake Stadium in Des Moines by placing fifth in the 1A girls 100-meter dash (12.90) and 3rd in the 4x100 relay (50.51) with Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson and Emma Gordon.

“It's honestly great, because my sophomore year I was a three-time medalist, last year, I was a four timer, and this year will be a three-time again and it's just an amazing feeling.”

In her third appearance at the Blue Oval, the experience was still as amazing as her first as a sophomore.

“You’re just surrounded by people who are cheering you on no matter what. And we have a big Riverside crowd here. And it's just an amazing feeling.”

Wrapping up her career in the 4x100 relay, Andrusyshyn said after the 100 that it wouldn’t feel like her last race.

“It’s definitely not gonna feel like my last race after this. I probably won't be able to feel it with all my emotions until maybe tomorrow or something, but I'm just honestly proud of this team and ready to see what they accomplished next year.”

Teigland takes two!

For Cardinals senior Teigland, the feeling after winning the 100 hurdles (14.92) -- ahead of Underwood senior Hailey Martin in fourth -- compared with the 400 on Friday was mainly one of less exhaustion.

“It feels a little less tired just because (after) 400 hurdles, I couldn't really celebrate,” Teigland said. “It's just a different feeling. There's a lot of people pushing me and I'm just really, really fortunate to end it this way.”

Running her last race at the Blue Oval, like Andrusyshyn, Teigland was especially grateful for the support around her.

“It's definitely a bittersweet feeling. I liked track for the most part. I'm really excited that I got to end it here on the Blue Oval with some of my best friends and the best coaches that I could ask for. They motivated me each and every day, my parents and my grandparents, just having the best support system for me. I couldn't have asked for anything better. I'm just really glad that I got to end it out here.”

Now, the preparation that has gone into track carries over into her upcoming enrollment at the Air Force Academy, with basic training beginning in less than one month.

“I think the preparation I've done to this point has definitely prepared me for even this track meet It's amazing. I just have to keep getting in better shape, do push ups, sit ups, run a lot. So it's just awesome to be able to be able to get in shape, for track as well as for the Air Force Academy.”

Distance doozy for Denton, Eichhorn, Lillie

St. Albert freshman Lili Denton went 4-for-4 in the state championships, medaling in all four events she entered, finalized by a third-place finish in the 1A girls 1500. The accomplishment means "a lot" for the freshman phenom.

"I worked really hard during the season my teammates really pushed me and all around, my coaches too. It was just amazing."

Denton also thanked her parents, especially her mom, who put in the work herself to ensure the Saintes freshman would achieve her best.

"My mom, she would do research on what to do and it was she was great."

Denton was also boosted and pushed by her teammates, with whom she placed third in the 4x800 (9:50.30; Carly McKeever, Reese Duncan and Molly Wise) and fifth in the distance medley (4:13.41; Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, McKeever) on Thursday.

"They're incredibly special to me. Two of them are seniors and I'm really sad to see them go. We bring each other up in the relays and we really push each other and put a smile on each other's faces. It's incredible."

The experience for Denton at the Blue Oval -- which she previously tasted at the Drake Relays -- has also been amazing.

"I really looked forward to Drake and then I came and PR'ed, and then I was looking forward to coming back at state, hopefully to do better and it was great. I'm really looking forward to hopefully having the opportunity to come back next year."

Denton was fourth in the 800, and wrapped up her final race as a freshman with a podium finish, placing third in the 1500 after coming back on the final lap.

"I could hear some of the people in the stands yelling at me and just like as the fourth runner past me and put me in fourth. It just like lit a fire and I wanted that so much more."

Joining the Council Bluffs distance delight on Saturday were St. Albert teammate Colin Lillie -- eighth in the 1A boys 1600 -- and cross country state champion Ethan Eichhorn (Lewis Central) and Bryant Keller (Glenwood), who placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 3A 1600.

"The Hawkeye Ten conference, it's crazy how much better it's gotten," Titans junior Eichhorn said. "We just push each other, it makes races fun, competitive, just a bunch of guys that make each other better."

Eichhorn also wrapped up a four-medal state meet -- third in 3200, fourth in distance medley and fifth in 800 -- which he said "always feels great," though bigger goals were in mind. Those bigger goals are on the horizon with his senior season up next.

"There's a lot of big goals. I mean, I had bigger goals coming in, but I dealt with a couple of injuries over the winter that kind of limited me to a little running, so I mean, always huge goals. Looking forward to take a little break and come back in cross country and just see what I can do with my talent and hard work."

For Falcons senior Colin Lillie, his track career closes with a third medal at state this year in four events.

"It's awesome. It's a tribute to our coaches, keeping us ready to go ready to roll for this state state meet and yeah, it was a fun ride and it's been a great career and I'm always happy to end here."

Full results from area teams below:

Girls 800 sprint medley (1A)

13th – Riverside, 1:54.45 (Emma Gordon, Adaline Martens, Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson)

19th – Tri-Center, 1:56.24 (Kaitlin Kozeal, Emile Sorenson, Quincey Schneckcloth, Isah VanArsdol)

Girls 800 sprint medley (2A)

11th – Underwood, 1:53.13 (Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Haley Stangl, Aliyah Humphrey)

DQ – Treynor (Jozie Lewis, Alexa Schwartz, Aubree James, Clara Teigland)

Girls 800 sprint medley (4A)

22nd – Abraham Lincoln, 1:54.94 (Ava Watkins, Hailey Holcombe, Hutson Rau, Aubrey Sandbothe)

Boys 800 sprint medley (1A)

11th – Riverside, 1:37.30 (Jaxon Gordon, Mason McCready, Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen)

Boys 800 sprint medley (2A)

10th – Treynor, 1:35.76 (Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher, Kayden Dirks, Karson Elwood)

Girls 800 meters (1A)

4th – Lili Denton, St. Albert (2:17.48) - medalist

8th – Isah VanArsdol, Tri-Center (2:19.46) - medalist

Boys 800 meters (1A)

10th – Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert (2:00.12)

16th – Carter Kunze, Tri-Center (2:02.78)

21st – Luke Wettengel, St. Albert (2:05.72)

Boys 800 meters (3A)

5th – Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (1:56.23) - medalist

8th – Andrew Smith, Glenwood (1:57.85) - medalist

23rd – Kade Diercks, Lewis Central (2:03.76)

Girls shuttle hurdle (2A)

4th – Treynor, 1:06.01 (Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis, Clara Teigland) - medalist

Girls 100-meter dash (1A)

5th -- Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside (12.90) - medalist

Girls 100 hurdles (2A)

1st -- Clara Teigland, Treynor (14.92) - gold medalist

4th -- Hailey Martin, Underwood (15.36) - medalist

Boys 200 (1A)

7th -- Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (22.50) - medalist

Boys 1600 (1A)

8th -- Colin Lillie, St. Albert (4:27.57) - medalist

20th -- Owen Wise, St. Albert (4:44.20)

Boys 1600 (3A)

3rd -- Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central (4:20.09) - bronze medalist

4th -- Bryant Keller, Glenwood (4:21.73) - medalist

24th -- Kade Diercks, Lewis Central (4:56.46)

Girls 1500 (1A)

3rd -- Lili Denton, St. Albert (4:43.78) - bronze medalist

Girls 4x100 relay (1A)

3rd -- Riverside, 50.51 (Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon, Veronica Andrusyshyn) - bronze medalist

Girls 4x100 (2A)

7th -- Underwood, 50.87 (Hailey Martin, Tieler Hull, Aliyah Humphrey, Jordyn Reimer) - medalist

Boys 4x100 (2A)

4th -- Treynor, 43.11 (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher) - meadlist

Girls 4x400 (1A)

1st -- Riverside, 4:03.07 (Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson, Erickson, Carly Henderson) - gold medalist

Girls 4x400 (3A)

4th -- Glenwood, 4:02.37 (Brooklyn Schultz, Breckyn Peterson, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold) - medalist

8th -- Lewis Central, 4:04.43 (Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James, Madline Fidone) - medalist