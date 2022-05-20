STATE TRACK: Riverside starts strong on second day of state

DES MOINES - Riverside's girls distance medley relay didn't expect a medal coming into the second day of the state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.

But, the Bulldogs shaved nearly nine seconds off their best time this season to earn fourth place in Class 1A after Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson and Carly Henderson finished with a time of 4 minutes, 21.29 seconds.

"It feels great," Bluml said. "We didn't really expect to do that well. Our personal best was like a 4:30 something. We ran crazy. Carly ran like a 2:23 on her last leg and that's her personal best the whole entire season. It feels amazing."

"I think our goal was just to come out and compete and that's what our coaches have been telling us all year," Gordon said.

"I was kind of nervous watching our first two legs run because it's kind of far from a distance," Elly Henderson said. "And they did really good."

"Elly got us our in front and I just wanted to stay ahold of that," Carly Henderson said. "The girls passed me on the back stretch and I knew I just had to stay on her heels and pass her on the very end and use all I had left."

Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn also had a good start to the day, qualifying for the final in the 100 hurdles.

She ran a 15.65 in the prelims, the fifth-fastest time.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I was just hoping I didn't mess up on my second to last and last hurdle and hoping I would have won my heat," she said. "But that's alright, at least I made it through."

Andrusyshyn is hoping to place in the top three of finals on Saturday.

Abraham Lincoln placed 22nd in the Class 4A distance medley with a time of 4:29.62. That team consisted of Ava Watkins, Hailey Holcombe, Hutson Rau, Emma O'Neal.

St. Albert senior Lauren Williams placed 17th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.59.

St. Albert senior Mia Allmon placed 22nd in the discus with a throw of 90-7.

Abraham Lincoln senior Jacee Tindall placed 17th in the girls shot put with a throw of 33-9.5.

Abraham Lincoln senior Braden LaSale placed 23rd in the long jump with a leap of 18-9.5.

Riverside ran a 1:35.33 in the boys 800 relay to place 21st with a team of Mason McCready, Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen and JJ Wilson.

Abraham Lincoln ran a 1:38.14 in the boys 800 relay to place 21st with a team of Brody Patlan, Mikaele Hayes, Braden LaSale and JR Knauss.