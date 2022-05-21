STATE TRACK: Teigland claims silver in first year of track

DES MOINES - Treynor junior Clara Teigland decided to go out for track for the first time this year.

That decision paid off of Saturday at the final day of the state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines when she won a silver medal in the 100 hurdles for Class 2A with a time of 15.21 seconds.

"I was just looking to PR and stay with (eventual champion) Ellie (Rickertsen)," Teigland said. "She's insane. She got third at the Drake Relays. I knew that catching her would be a little bit of a stretch. But. I knew if I stayed with her, kept in it the whole time, stayed confident I knew I could PR again.

"... The feeling is insane, the atmosphere, I mean look at all these people. You can't run bad with this atmosphere. It's amazing. I love it."

St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan won two more medals on Saturday after earning one in the 400 on Thursday. He placed third in the Class 1A 200 with a time of 22.22 and fifth in the 100 with a time of 11.14.

"I'm feeling alright," Monahan said after the 200. "My goals are to win them, I came up short. But, three medals this weekend. Nothing to hang my head about. My 100 I felt really good out the start and my legs tightened up around 60. The 200 I felt really good on, but the guys had their day."

Monahan has his eyes set on the 200-meter school record next year which currently sits at 21.8.

Underwood entered the girls Class 2A 800-meter sprint medley relay with the 10th fastest time.

The Eagles improved on that time, running a 1:52.34 to take home a fifth-place medal in the first event of the day.

Tayler Krueger, Haley Stangl, Tieler Hull and Aliyah Humphrey were the runners on that relay.

"I'm really excited. I thought that race turned out better than we expected," Krueger said.

"That was kind of our goal. To at least place a little bit," Stangl said. "I think we did really well at achieving that."

"We knew we had to run really well because we had a faster heat behind us," Hull said. "We knew we were going to have to get first or second in our heat to place."

"I feel like I kind of got it around the runners four through one," Humphrey said. "I knew that because I was on the outside lane I needed to get our really quick so they couldn't push me out. My lead off legs got me in a really good spot and I just tried to keep it."

Underwood senior Scott Pearson also won a medal, placing sixth in the 800. He said he was hoping to run a little better but is happy to claim another state medal.

"I'm glad I got a medal, but I did not perform anywhere near as good as I wanted to. I had a much better performance last year. Trying to repeat that except a little lower so I can get our school record. I came up just short, but I gave it my all, so I'm pretty alright with it."

Pearson placed second at last year's state track meet.

He led for the first 400 meters of the race, but the pack caught him in the final lap.

"I got out strong," Pearson said. "I like the way I started, but I just lost it towards that five to 600. That's the part we work on a ton in practice. We couldn't quite get it done."

Underwood also won a fourth-place medal in the girls shuttle hurdle relay. Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Jordyn Reimer ran a 1:09.46.

"It feels really good that we made it this far," Martin said. "Considering last year we started pretty low and we worked ourselves up from there."

"We got to state last year and we didn't do as well as we wanted," Hackett said. "Being able to come back and place and get a good time feels really good."

"We really had to work on our starts and getting out of the blocks fast and exploding," Jacobsen said. "And just the whole time keep looking forward and don't look back."

"It's really bittersweet," Reimer said. "We really wanted to get that medal, but a piece of our team is leaving us after this race. It was our last race ever with her so it's pretty sad. But I'm really happy we could get her that medal."

Hackett was the senior on the team.

Treynor placed fifth in the girls shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:09.79 and Glenwood came in eighth in the Class 3A shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:09.52.

The runners on the Treynor relay were Carissa Spanier, Aubree James, Ava Kennedy and Clara Teigland. The runners on the Glenwood relay were Destiny Yale, Abby Hughes, Allison Koontz and Carlie Clemmer.

The Eagles continued to fly in the boys shuttle hurdle relay, placing fourth with a time of 1:01.33. The runners on that team were Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer.

"It feels pretty good. Last year we didn't get to come up here and perform our best," Davis said. "We were hoping for a little bit better, but you get what you get. Some teams ran better than we thought."

"Our strategy was to get out in front as much as we could to give our anchor enough time to possibly beat (Spirit Lake's Jack Latham) and get in front. Unfortunately that didn't happen but I can't complain with what we got."

"It feel great," Vanfossan said. "We didn't run good last year, so it just feels great coming here and showing we're capable of competing with some of the best people in the state for 2A."

"It's been awesome being here," Reimer said. "I've been happy with our performance. We didn't run our best here in the finals, but we did our best today."

Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn won two medals. She placed fifth in the 100 with a time of 12.74 and sixth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.41.

"It's not necessarily what I wanted, but I'm glad I did better than last year," she said about the race.

Last year Andrusyshyn placed eighth in the 100 and didn't run in the hurdles.

"It's honestly an amazing feeling," she said about competing in finals. "Because you know you're lined up with the best of the best in your class."

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie placed seventh in the 1600 with a time of 4:34.46.

Underwood freshman Tieler Hull placed seventh in the 100 with a time of 12.87. Riverside sophomore Lydia Erickson came in seventh in the 200 with a 26.89.

Glenwood placed 13th in the Class 3A girls sprint medley relay with a time of 1:53.00. The runners on that team were Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Allison Koontz and Abby Hughes.

Abraham Lincoln placed 17th in the Class 4A girls sprint medley with a time of 1:53.26. Ava Watkins, Lydia Dix, Hutson Rau and Abby LaSale were the runners on that relay.

Riverside placed 11th in the Class 1A boys sprint medley after Liam Fagan, Grady Jeppesen, Ayden Salais and Mikey Casson ran a 1:37.88.

Treynor placed 10th in the Class 2A boys sprint medley relay with a time of 1:36.54 and a team of Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks, Karson Elwood and Todd Pedersen. Underwood came in 13th with a time of 1:37.16 and a team of Michael Dose, Joey Anderson, Chase Ryan and Raymond Patomson.

Glenwood placed 20th in the Class 3A boys sprint medley relay with a time of 1:39.24. Cody Krause, Colby Frye, Brock Sell and Cooper DeLashmutt were the runners on that team.

Tri-Center senior Kyla Corrin placed 23rd in the 800 with a time of 2:36.45.

Heartland Christian freshman Nicholas Milner placed 22nd in the Class 1A boys 800 with a time of 2:08.92 and 17th in the 1600 with a time of 4:47.85.

Tri-Center junior Sean McGee took 23rd in the 1600 with a time of 4:56.38.

Glenwood sophomore Andrew Smith placed 16th in the 800 with a time of 2:02.65.

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn placed 16th in the boys 1600 with a time of 4:33.65 and sophomore Bryant Keller took 17th with a time of 4:33.93.

St. Albert junior Reese Duncan placed 21st in the 1500 with a time of 5:38.67.

Lewis Central did not finish in the boys sprint medley.

Treynor was disqualified in the girls sprint medley.