STATE TRACK: Thramer takes fourth at state

DES MOINES - Lewis Central junior Elise Thramer battled adversity at the State Track and Field Championship on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines during the Class 3A discus.

Her first throw went straight into the net, leaving her just two more chances to qualify for finals.

Thramer did that on her next throw, launching the disc 129 feet and 10 inches, earning herself a fourth-place medal.

"It feels amazing," she said. "It feels like all this hard work has paid off and I'm really excited. ... It was a huge goal and knowing that I'm only a junior and I still have one more year I might as well throw it all out and get a medal.

"... Considering my first throw was into the next, I was like, 'I have to throw out.' The second throw was 129 and the rest were consistent. ... A lot of hard work this summer. We're going to do club and get everything ready and then next year go for the gold."

Thramer wasn't the only area athlete to have success during the Class 3A and 2A portion of the meet on Thursday.

The Underwood boys shuttle hurdle relay team qualified for finals with a time of 1 minute, 1.56 seconds. That team consisted of Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jake Reimer. The time was the second fastest in prelims.

"It feels pretty good," Davis said. "Last we came in ranked pretty high and didn't perform our best. We did a lot better this year."

Underwood failed to qualify for finals last year.

"Our old hurdle coach coming back and helping us at practice," Baker said about what has led to the success this year. "He's really done a lot to help us improve."

"All we can do is improve," Vanfossan said. "We're just hoping to lower that 1:01, maybe get a 1:00, even if we're lucky a 0:59. It's just run your best and see what you can get."

"It's been great. We've been improving a lot since last year," Reimer said. "We've been really excited with making it to Drake and now here. I've been happy with the performance."

Treynor also qualified for finals in the Class 2A boys shuttle hurdle relay after Jaxon Schumacher, Kayden Dirks, Karson Elwood and Todd Pedersen ran a 1:01.77, the fourth-fastest time in prelims.

Glenwood freshman Madelyn Berglund placed 10th in the girls Class 3A 3000 with a time of 11:25.91.

Glenwood placed 12th in the shuttle hurdle relay after Tyler Boldra, Kaden Petersen, Grant VonEssen and Anthony Driscoll-Lee ran a 1:03.14. Lewis Central came in 15th with Aidan Bergman, Braylon Kammard, JC Dermody and Lual Maker running a 1:03.76.

Treynor sophomore Jadyn Huisman placed 14th in the shot put with a throw of 35-0.

Underwood sophomore Mason Boothby placed 16th in the long jump with a leap of 20-2.

Glenwood junior Cody Krause tied for ninth in the high jump after clearing 6-0. His teammate senior Kord Ostrander cleared 6-0 on a later jump to tie for 15th.