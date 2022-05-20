STATE TRACK: Titans strike gold

DES MOINES - It's been 48 years since the last time Lewis Central boys track won a state championship in a relay. But, the wait is finally over as the Titans claimed the top spot in the 800-meter relay on Friday in the second day of the Class 3A state championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Braylon Kammrad and Jonathan Humpal end the nearly half-decade drought, winning the race with a time of 1 minute, 29.47 seconds, 36 hundredths of a second faster than runner-up Benton Community.

"It's feels amazing," Fidone said. "Our coach told us before this (about the 48-year drought). It feels great to break it. It feels amazing."

"It felt amazing," Hinsley said. "Every team was neck-and-neck so it got a little worrisome, but there was a big fall and it really just helped us out."

"(Winning state) started becoming a goal in the middle of the season," Kammrad said. "We really weren't thinking much of it until teams started getting together and we thought we had a shot. That's when it picked up."

"It felt amazing," Humpal said about crossing the finish line first. "Just hearing the crowd cheer, look over see the rest of my teammates smiling. It felt amazing to know that we're 4x200 state champions."

Underwood senior Carter Davis normally doesn't have opponents to chase down during the 110 hurdles. That wasn't the case on.

Davis ran in the first heat of the Class 2A prelims where he finished in second place behind Spirit Lake senior Jack Lathan who broke the all-time Iowa high school record with a time of 13.74 seconds.

Davis ran a 15.16, the sixth-fastest time in prelims, good enough to qualify for finals, which was his goal coming in.

"Really good," he said about how it feels to advance. "Last year this wasn't my best race and definitely maturity over the years, I've gotten better at it. That was really nice. I need a PR and I was right there, but I made it to finals and that was my goal the whole time.

"We had Jack Latham in our heat, so it really gave us someone to chase. Which was nice, I don't get that at many meets. It made me run a little quicker."

Davis is hoping to break his own personal record on Saturday, 15.13.

Davis wasn't the only local hurdler to qualify for finals.

Treynor junior Clara Teigland ran the second fastest time in the Class 2A 100 hurdles to earn a spot in Saturday's race.

"It's awesome," she said. "I knew that lane four was going to be super fast, so I knew I had to get out fast. I'm just really excited to get after it tomorrow."

Underwood girls won the bronze medal in the 800 relay, running a personal record of 1:45.91.

The third-place relay consisted of Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey and Tieler Hull.

"It feels really good," Reimer said. "I'm happy that I ran another PR, even if we did mess up a handoff a little bit. We still got third overall so I'm pretty happy with that."

"That's insane," Krueger said about PRing at state. "It was a great way to end on."

"We've really been working on our handoffs," Humphrey said. "We did have a little mess up, but that's okay because we still PRed and we made it. We'll just continue to work on our handoffs and get better. We'll be back next year."

Reimer, Humphrey and Hull will all return next season.

"(The goal next year is) to do this good again and maybe win it," Hull said. "We have our freshman that got hurt and she ran at districts for us. She'll probably take Tayler's spot and we'll probably be really good."

Treynor placed fifth in the girls 800 relay with a squad of Jozie Lewis, Olivia Larsen, Clara Teigland and Rachel Kinsella running a 1:46.85.

Glenwood senior Abby Hughes placed sixth in the Class 3A girls 400 hurdles with a time of 1:05.84, a new personal record.

"It's been a goal of mine since last year at state," Hughes said about winning a medal. "I PRed, that's what I was going for. Trying to be the best I can be. I obviously did that. ... It feels good. I think I should be satisfied with myself, but I just wish I could have done better. I got out and that's what I really wanted to do. I said no regrets and lets get out fast and I did that."

Underwood's boys distance medley relay rebroke a school record to place third, running a 3:36.29. The team was made up of Mikey Dose, Chase Ryan, Scott Pearson and Bryce Patten.

"It's really nice to come home with third place," Dose said. "We'd obviously like to get better than that, but if you think about our PR, this is a new school record for us. We're really happy to come up here and do that."

Underwood competed in the second heat, which included the eventual champion Des Moines Christian.

"Being in the second heat didn't mess with us at all, because we knew Des Moines Christian would push us with their good (800) guy," Ryan said. "We just ran our hardest and that's all it was."

"Everyone just go as fast as we can," Pearson said. "Have Mike start us off really good, Chase close really good as well and get it to me and just see how early on I can get it to Bryce. We tried that. Des Moines Christian's anchor is very good. He caught us. We didn't quite get the place we wanted to, but in the end we're happy with the results."

"We knew coming into this we'd be in the heat we'd want to be in" Patten said. "We were hoping to stick with them. We gave it our all."

Treynor senior Carissa Spanier placed ninth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.06.

Glenwood placed 11th in the girls 800 relay with Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Jenna Hopp and Danika Arnold running a 1:47.22.

Glenwood sophomore Carlie Clemmer placed 16th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.70.

Lewis Central junior Elise Thramer placed 14th in the Class 3A girls shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 9.75 inches. Her teammate Kierra Schmieding placed 22nd with a throw of 35-4.5.

Glenwood junior Cody Krause placed 14th in the Class 3A long jump with a leap of 20-2.75 and his teammate junior Anthony Driscoll-Lee came in 16th with a jump of 20-0.25.

Glenwood placed 19th in the 800 relay with a time of 1:33.47 and a team of Cody Krause, Payton Longmeyer, Colby Frye and Brock Sell.

Treynor sophomore Karson Elwood placed 20th in the 400 hurdles with a time of 58.08 seconds and senior Todd Pedersen placed 24th with a time of 1:06.55.

Glenwood senior Tyler Boldra placed 15th in the 400 hurdles with a time of 58.25 and Kammrad placed 17th with a 58.60.

Jacobsen placed 14th in the high jump, clearing 5-0 on her third attempt.

Hopp placed 10th in the long jump with a leap of 16-8 and her teammate Charley Hernandez came in 14th with a jump of 16-6.25. Lewis Central junior Maddie Bergman came in 21st with a time of 15-8.

Lewis Central senior Hunter Deyo placed 11th in the shot put with a throw of 50-6.5.

Treynor boys 800 relay posted a did not finish.