State Wrestling: Allen leads flock of Eagles to semi, 1A recap

DES MONIES — For Underwood sophomore Blake Allen, wrestling is a family affair. His sister, Molly, and brother, Weston, both wrestle.

His family has a lot to celebrate as Allen, No. 4 according to IAWrestle, earned his spot in the Class 1A 120-pound semifinals after defeating Wapsie Valley junior No. 5 Dawson Schmit.

"It feels really good. It was a big step for me," Allen said. "I'm definitely one step closer to my end result which is a state champ. … It would mean the world to me. My family has put a lot of time into wrestling and for my future. It definitely means a lot to me.”

Allen wasn't able to compete last year due to an injury. The time off has only added fuel to the fire.

"This year I've definitely learned a lot," he said. "I've been able to compete next to my brother and sister so that was awesome.”

Allen took control early, scoring two takedowns and an escape in the first period to take a 5-3 lead. He stretched the lead to 8-5 in the second with an escape and reversal.

He secured the win with two takedowns in the third to win 12-5.

“He was a good competitor, but I was able to get to my takedowns at the end of the match and that’s what won it for me,” Allen said.

Allen will be joined by three other teammates who all won their quarterfinals — junior No. 1 Gable Porter at 132, senior No. 1 Stevie Barnes at 138 and senior No. 1 Hagen Heistand at 145.

Porter pinned Eagle Grove junior Dustin Dawson in the first period, Barnes defeated North Linn junior No. 5 Cael Bridgewater, and Heistand pinned Wayland WACO freshman No. 12 Louden Huisenga in with 44 seconds left in the match.

Riverside senior No. 4 Jace Rose also won his quarterfinal match, defeating Don Bosco freshman No. 5 Kyler Knaack.

The Class 1A quarterfinals didn’t go as well for everyone else in the area.

St. Albert junior David Helton fell in the quarterfinals to Lisbon senior No. 5 Lincoln Houlb, 9-2 at 152. But, he guaranteed himself a place on the podium with a win over Don Bosco senior Foxe Youngblut, 5-3.

AHSTW senior No. 12 Hayden Fischer lost at 138 to West Hancock sophomore Kellen Smith. But, he rebounded to beat Kingsley-Pierson senior No. 9 Damon Schmid.

Tri-Center senior No. 7 Brecken Freeberg ended his tournament with two losses on Friday at 182. He lost to New London junior No. 5 Josh Glendening in the quarterfinals, via pinfall and lost to Lisbon senior No. 10 Jamien Moore in the second round of consolations.

Underwood senior No. 6 Carter Davis lost to Don Bosco senior No. 1 Carson Tenold in the quarters at 195, 8-1, but won in his next match against Akron-Westfield sophomore No. 10 Ian Blowe with a first-period pin.

Treynor junior No. 8 Daniel Gregory fell to Truro Interstate 35 senior No. 2 Ryley Snell in the quarters, 2-1, but ended his day with a win over Colfax-Mingo senior No. 10 Kenny Schlosser, 6-3.

A handful of other area wrestlers also competed in the second round of consolations after winning in the first round on Thursday.

AHSTW senior Denver Pauley defeated Akron-Westfield junior Lane Kenny at 170.

AHSTW senior No. 11 Garrison Gettle lost to Sigourney-Keota senior No. 12 Cade Molyneux at 160, Underwood senior No. 7 Easton Eledge fell to Lisbon junior No. 4 Wyatt Smith at 285, Treynor senior No. 10 Caleb Iliff lost to West Hancock senior No. 7 Kane Zuehl at 160 and Riverside senior No. 11 Nolan Moore lost to Carroll Kuemper senior No. 4 Shea Parkis at 152.

Underwood is currently in fourth place in the team standings with 46.5 points. Don Bosco leads Lisbon for first place, 78.5-60.

Class 1A semifinals and third-round consolations start at 8:35 p.m. on Friday.