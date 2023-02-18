In the night every wrestler dreams of, Underwood senior Gable Porter (132) and junior Blake Allen (138) made the dream come true, winning a state tournament title at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday’s championship night.

Underwood senior Gable Porter (132) and junior Blake Allen (138) each claimed a state title for the Eagles. Having his men go two for two was a proud moment for Underwood coach Joe Stephens.

“Two for two, that was the plan coming into tonight,” Stephens said. “The level of work these guys put in was incredible as was their dedication, and that’s what makes it different for them. They never shy away from anything, whether it's work or the competition, and that’s just a cumulative thing that happens over time that leads to moments like this.”

Lewis Central senior Braylon Kammrad (170), Glenwood junior Vinny Mayberry (120), and senior CJ Carter (195) were honored as runner-ups on Saturday night.

Porter needed all but 1:11 to pin North Butler’s Tanner Arjes in the Class 1A 132 championship match. To go out on top and add his name to the storied Underwood wrestling program is an honor the senior will not forget.

“It feels good, I’m happy to see all of the work and the grind payoff,” Porter said. “I said it before the match that, I was going to get the front headlock, get him in a cradle, and just visualized what I wanted to do before the match and then just went out there and did it.

“It feels good to win the title in my senior season. I still have work to do outside of this season out in Fargo. It's awesome to put my name in with Underwood’s history. I love all the Underwood guys, my current and former teammates, and the coaches have been great. I’ve loved it since the first day I got into the room.”

Eagles coach Joe Stephens spoke on Porter and his success this season.

“There’s never been a guy that’s deserved it more than him,” Stephens said. “That’s a word we don’t like to use a lot because there’s been a lot of kids, who have worked really hard, and just didn’t have things go their way. This kid is exceptional in his workload and what he does to prepare. It’s fun to watch him because of how dynamic he is, and he has a skill set that people have no clue about, it’s unreal.”

It took longer than 1:11 for Allen, in fact, it took more than the full regulation time, but an overtime takedown by the junior, led to a 3-1 sudden victory win to claim the Class 1A 138 title. After trading an escape each in regulation, Allen wanted to take his shot and got the opening he wanted to take the match.

“It feels really good, I’ve dreamt of this since I was very little so it feels amazing to get it done,” Allen said. “I knew I had to take him down there to win it. It took me until overtime, but I got the job done. It means a ton to add my name to this program’s list of champions. My family has done a lot to get me where I’m at, and I can’t thank them and the coaches enough for what they’ve done for me.

Blake’s sister, Molly Allen won a title back in January 2022. Blake spoke briefly about joining his sister in that championship tier.

“It feels good that my sister (Molly Allen) won a state title and now so have I. She definitely has the higher standard in the family, but it feels good to finally get a state title.”

“It’s his first time, and that’s a big deal,” Stephens added. “He was a bit tight and we realized that earlier and we tried to loosen him up, and he was okay. But .then you go out in front of that big crowd and all the hoopla, it’s a whole different thing. He did a great job managing that. Usually, these are things that don’t affect him, but being on this stage, he did a fantastic job of fighting hard and scoring.”

Lewis Central’s Kammrad, as a 10th seed in the tournament, battled against Pleasant Valley’s into overtime and beyond, but after trading an escape each in regulation, the senior Titan fell 3-2 in an ultimate tie-breaker. Though it wasn’t the outcome LC hoped for, coach August Manz is proud of Kammrad’s impressive state tournament run.

“As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more out of an athlete when they lay it all out on the line for eight and a half minutes,” Manz said. “It could have gone either way, it didn’t go his way, but he gets to end his career knowing he did everything he could. He laid it all out on the line and doesn’t have to regret that. He may not like the outcome, but he doesn’t have to feel bad about his effort.”

Manz spoke about having a young team returning next year and the excitement it adds with having some state qualifiers returning to the mix next year.

“When you have a young group this year, led by one senior in Braylon Kammrad, they got to see what true leadership is,” Manz said. “We’re hoping that transpires with that youth to do great things next year as a whole.”

For Glenwood, Mayberry competed for Class 2A’s 120 title against Osage’s Blake Fox. Mayberry fell to Fox in an 8-2 decision. Later in the night, senior CJ Carter battled against Ballard’s Gabriel Christensen, but ultimately fell in a 7-3 decision.

This night stings for the Rams, coach Tucker Weber is proud of these two’s efforts and knows Carter has left a great example for the team, and Mayberry will be looking to make the most of his senior season next year.

“Two runner-ups aren’t what we wanted, but it’s baby steps toward where we want to be,” Weber said. “Obviously, we feel like crap right now, but we’ll fight through this, and we’ll be alright.

“CJ was one of our leaders of the program, he had a great four years for us, and we hate to end on a loss like that, but we got some firepower coming up in the future. Vinny has one more year to go get it, so hopefully, we can get him to the top. We got to find a way to get through that.”

Glenwood finished ninth as a team in Class 2A with 70 points, and Underwood placed seventh in Class 1A with 81.5 points