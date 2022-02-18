State Wrestling: Glenwood's Carter, Beem to wrestle for gold

DES MOINES — Glenwood sophomore Matt Beem said he doesn’t really pay attention to rankings, knowing that anything can happen.

He showed that on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena.

Beem came into the 126-pound tournament ranked No. 5 by IAWrestle, but had his work cut out for him against Osage sophomore No. 2 Tucker Stangel.

Beem proved the rankings wrong, defeating Stangel in the ultimate tiebreaker round 7-5.

“It feels great. I’m excited to go for a state final and get a state title. That’s the goal,” Beem said. "I normally don’t like to look at rankings. Rankings don’t mean nothing right there. … anything can happen any given time.”

Neither wrestler scored in the first period of the match, but Beem struck first after escaping in six seconds to start the second. He then took control when he dumped Stangel to the mat with a double leg takedown.

Stangel scored an escape but trailed 3-1.

Stangel answered in the third, scoring an escape in five seconds before taking the lead with a takedown. But Beem tied the match up just six seconds later with an escape.

The match went to overtime, where neither wrestler scored. In double overtime both wrestlers scored an escape.

The match went to the ultimate tiebreaker. Beem elected to start on bottom.

Beem tried to hit multiple standups, but every time Stangel grabbed Beem’s ankle to prevent the escape. With nine seconds left Beem had one more chance. Stangel grabbed Beem’s ankle once again, but Beem contorted his body to twist around and pulled his ankle away to score a reversal with three seconds left.

“We were just wrestling hard,” Beem said. “We were just scrambling. I was just wrestling smart there. Everything going through my mind was just win at all costs.”

Beem finished seventh at state last year.

Beem isn’t the only Ram headed to championship night.

His teammate junior No.2 CJ Carter defeated Winterset junior No. 10 Carter Smuck, 5-2 at 195. The biggest moment in the match was a second-period takedown by Carter, one that he might not have connected on a year ago.

“Last year I wasn’t really shooting a lot because I was wrestling kind of laid back a little,” Carter said. “I just told myself to shoot, shoot, shoot and work on my offense a lot more. I was able to do that this year.”

Neither wrestler scored in the first, but Carter scored on an escape and a double leg takedown in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Carter said the takedown was the biggest moment of the match and when he realized his takedown would be there.

“Right when I got the takedown something snapped in my head to get going, going, going,” Carter said.

Smuck escaped in the third, but Carter took him down again eight seconds later. Smuck scored another takedown with 10 seconds remaining in the match, but it was too little too late.

“My main goal is first place so we ain’t there yet,” Carter said. “It feels good to be able to go to finals and have a chance to get first. … Carter (Smuck) is a strong kid.”

Carter pinned Smuck in the first tournament this season.

“He came out strong and gave me a battle,” Carter said. “… I’ve had this mindset where I’ve been able to push my body past it’s limit my whole life. I think starting at a young age definitely helped a lot.”

This is the first time that head coach Tucker Weber has had a finalist at the state tournament in his three-year tenure.

“We’re trying to build that process up. We’ve got two in the finals and one that’s going to come back and get third," he said, referring to Vincent Mayberry. "We have some talented kids and they put the work in, in the offseason and during our regular season. Their hard work is paying off and it’s showing.”

Carter and Beem will look to become the first state champions at Glenwood since 2018.

In the championship match, Beem will wrestle Benton Community senior No. 1 Jaiden Moore.

Carter will wrestle West Delaware senior No. 1 Wyatt Voelker.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Carter secured his spot in the semifinal with a 10-9 win Friday morning against West Lyon senior IA Wrestle No. 5 Gabe Terwee. Carter scored a takedown with 14 seconds left in the match to secure the win.

“It feels good. It was a little sloppy but we got the job done,” Carter said.

Carter scored first with a double-leg takedown one minute into the match, but Terwee took the lead after a reversal and two-point nearfall after a funky scramble.

Carter elected to start the second period on bottom, where he scored a reversal in 20 seconds. Terwee took the lead again with an escape. But, Carter showed his dominance on his feet, scoring a takedown with a single leg nearly 40 seconds later.

Terwee tied the match back up with an escape with 18 seconds left in the second period. He choose to start the third period on bottom, but Carter gave up the escape point to start in neutral.

It took just over a minute, but Carter secured a takedown to take an 8-7 lead with 42 seconds left.

Terwee refused to die, escaping just five seconds later. Carter scored another takedown on the edge of the mat for two points, but was called for locked hands to make the score 10-9 with nine seconds remaining. Terwee almost scored a reversal, but Carter held on to his leg, giving him the victory.

Beem earned a 9-2 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman No. 3 Bo Koedam at 126.

Beem scored a takedown on an underhook, high crotch combination and two-point nearfall in the first minute of the match, before giving up an escape. He chose to start the second period on bottom and capitalized, scoring an escape in five seconds and adding another takedown on a go behind a minute later.

Koedman scored an escape in the third period, but Beem secured the match with a takedown.

“I felt great. I’m just ready to go for a six-minute war,” Beem said. “It’s all it is. I can go out there and brawl for six minutes. I believe if I go out there and brawl for six minutes, nobody can beat me.”

The quarters didn’t treat all the Glenwood wrestlers well, however.

Sophomore No. 7 Mayberry dropped his match at 113 to Webster City sophomore No. 6 Carson Doolittle. But he bounced back in the second-round of consolations, pinning Knoxville junior Marco Alejo in just over a minute.

Kammrad out in Class 3A

Lewis Central senior No.4 Braylon Kammrad fell in the quarterfinals at 170 to Linn-Mar junior No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren, 7-2.

Kammrad's tournament came to an end in the second round of consolations with an 11-2 loss to Iowa City West freshman No. 12 Justin Avila.