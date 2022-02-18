State Wrestling: 'Happy, not satisfied' Rose eyes gold medal

DES MOINES — “Happy, not satisfied” is how Riverside senior Jace Rose described his feeling after winning his Class 1A 126-pound semifinal match on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

No. 4 Rose, who has lost in the semifinals the last two seasons, showed his excitement after holding on for a 6-5 victory over West Sioux senior No. 2 Cameron Clark. But he doesn’t want Friday night to be the highlight of his trip. He has his eyes set on gold.

“It’s a great feeling and all, but I’m happy, not satisfied still,” Rose said. “I’m still looking for that first-place medal. That’s what I came to get and that’s what I’m going to get.”

Rose gave up a takedown and two-point nearfall but was able to flip the tables with a reversal and three-point nearfall at the end of the period to take a 5-4 lead.

“That takedown was a pretty nice takedown on his part and I’m not going to take that away from him,” Rose said. “… He was in the legs and I kind of felt him sagging over the side. I just pulled him over and hipped over and got the head lock in. That’s what started that momentum there for that match. That one small move.”

Rose elected to start the second on bottom and, Clark gave up the escape point to start in neutral. Neither wrestler scored, making the score 6-4 entering the third.

Clark chose to start the third on bottom. Rose showed his toughness, ridding Clark for over a minute before eventually allowing an escape. Rose was able to fight off Clark’s offense for the final 53 seconds to earn the win.

“I just knew I couldn’t let him run from me,” Rose said. “When he scores points he just likes to sit there and backup towards the edge of the mat and keep circling. I knew I couldn’t let him do that. I had to keep the pressure on him, keep good head position and I had to keep going and going and score more points and that’s what I did.”

Rose will face New London senior No. 1 Marcel Lopez in the championship match tomorrow.

Finals start at 6 p.m.

Rose isn’t the only local wrestler to earn a spot in the Class 1A finals.

Underwood had four wrestlers in the semifinals and went 2-2, with defending champion junior Gable Porter and senior Hagen Heistand earning victories.

No. 1 Porter defeated Alburnett junior No. 12 Brody Neighbor 9-2 at 132. He scored two takedowns in the first, added an escape and a third takedown in the second and sealed the match with a two-point nearfall with 11 seconds left in the match.

“It’s just another match,” Porter said. “I’m still at the state tournament and I’m ready for the next one.”

Porter will face Don Bosco senior No. 2 Garrett Funk in the championship match.

Heistand fell behind 4-0 but rebounded to win 8-7 against Central Spring senior No. 4 Bryce McDonough at 145.

Heistand said he is hoping to represent his small hometown of Dow City.

Heistand closed the gap to 4-3 in the first period, escaping with 56 seconds left in the match and scoring a takedown 23 seconds later.

He tied the match up four seconds into the second period and took the lead with a takedown. McDonough scored an escape of his own to make the score 6-5 entering the final period.

McDonough chose to start the final period on bottom, but Heistand gave up the point to start in neutral, tying the match up. The two battled for nearly a minute, but Heistand finally scored a takedown to take the lead back.

“For my mind, I’m one of the best on my feet in the country,” Heistand said about how he approached being down mentally. “I can take anyone down at any time, that’s how I think. I just have to trust the process by doing it.”

McDonough escaped with 43 seconds left in the match, but Heistand held on for the victory.

“It feels good, it’s just an expectation by now,” Heistand said about his win. “The same with tomorrow, it’s just an expectation. I have bigger goals than this.”

Heistand will face Hudson senior No. 3 Karter Krapfal in the finals.

Not everyone came out victorious in the semis.

Underwood sophomore No. 4 Blake Allen fell to Nashua-Plainfield junior No. 1 Garret Rinekn at 120, 5-0, and senior No. 1 Stevie Branes lost 3-2 to Lisbon senior No. 6 Cade Siebrecht in the second overtime.

The third round of consolations in Class 1A did not treat area wrestlers well.

AHSTW senior No. 12 Hayden Fischer fell to Don Bosco sophomore No. 10 Kaiden Knaack, 4-1, at 138, St. Albert junior David Helton was pinned in the third period by Emmetsburg sophomore No. 8 Jace Nelson-Brown at 152.

AHSTW senior Denver Pauley fell to Monut Ayr junior No. 9 Jaydon Knight, 5-3 at 170, Underwood senior No. 6 Carter Davis lost to South Winneshiek senior Logan Hageman 2-1 in a tie breaker at 195 and Treynor junior No. 8 Daniel Gregory lost to Riceville senior No. 3 Mitchel Marr, 9-5 at heavyweight.

All will wrestle for eighth on Saturday. Consolation wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

Underwood is currently in fourth place as a team with 68.5 points. Don Bosco leads Class 1A with 142.5 points. Lisbon is in second with 89 points.