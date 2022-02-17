State Wrestling: Helton shocks Beaty, goes to quarters

DES MOINES — St. Albert junior David Helton started this season hoping to make the state tournament. After achieving that goal last week, he raised the bar, telling himself he wanted to win a match at state.

Helton is going to have to set new goals once again after he won his first match in upset fashion at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament on Thursday in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena, earning himself a spot in the quarterfinals.

“It feels good to be one and done today,” Helton said. “Now I can just focus on tomorrow.”

Helton entered the tournament unranked according to IAWrestle but earned a 7-6 victory over Lake Mills junior No. 6 Alex Beaty in the 152-pound bracket.

Helton struck first in the match, scoring a double leg takedown off a wild scramble with 44 seconds left in the first period. Beaty responded with an escape 15 seconds later.

Helton won the coinflip and elected to defer his option to the third period. Beaty chose to start on bottom.

Helton attempted to ride Beaty out, but 48 seconds into the period Beaty turned the tables with a reversal. Helton responded once again scoring an escape of his own with 48 seconds left in the second.

Neither wrestler scored a takedown, leaving the score knotted at 3-3 entering the third.

Helton choose to start the third on bottom, but Beaty gave him the escape point to start in neutral. Helton then took control with his second takedown of the match with just over a minute and a half left.

Beaty refused to die, escaping 12 seconds later. The wrestlers grappled for position, but with 42 seconds left in the match Beaty tied it up with a takedown.

The match looked to be destined for overtime, but Helton pulled off the shocker, scoring an escape with less than 30 seconds left in the match and hanging on for the win.

“He was going for that okie, but he was never able to get it locked up on me,” Helton said.

The journey doesn’t get any easier for Helton, who now has to wrestle Lisbon senior No. 5 Lincoln Holub.

The Class 1A quarterfinals start at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Helton wasn’t the only local wrestler in the Class 1A tournament. Underwood, Treynor, Tri-Center, AHSTW and Riverside all had participants on Thursday.

Underwood brought seven wrestlers to state.

Defending champion junior No. 1 Gable Porter led the Eagles with a 21-second pin over Riverside freshman Taven Moore at 132.

“It feels good,” Porter said after his win. “I just want to win, put on a show for the fans. … I want to get in and out as quick as possible. It’s a business trip.”

Senior No. 1 Stevie Barnes defeated Belle Plaine junior Ethan Argo via technical fall 14-5 at 138 and senior No. 1 Hagen Heistand defeated Carroll Kuemper sophomore Jake Irlbeck at 145.

Sophomore No. 4 Blake Allen earned 21-6 tech fall over Moravia sophomore No. 10 Aiden Golston at 120 and senior No. 6 Carter Davis pinned Panorama senior James Hein in the second period at 195.

Senior No. 7 Easton Eledge fell to Treynor junior No. 8 Daniel Gregory in overtime, 6-4, at heavyweight. Eledge had defeated Gregory two times earlier in the season. Eledge bounced back in consolations to defeat North Mahaska junior Trace Goemaat.

“It’s just a really needy win,” Gregory said about his victory. “I’ve wrestled him like three times so I just really needed that win. I really put a lot of energy into trying to focus on this match.”

Freshman No. 12 Molly Allen saw her state journey come to an end after losing to North Tama sophomore No. 8 Case Monat via second-period pinfall in the opening match and falling to Eagle Grove sophomore Mack Morgan, 7-2, in the consolation at 106.

Gregory’s Treynor teammate senior No. 10 Caleb Iliff fell in the first round at 160, losing to Don Bosco junior Jacob Thiry, 12-5. But he bounced back to defeat Tripoli junior Giles Cowell, 11-8, in the consolation bracket.

AHSTW senior No. 12 Hayden Fischer started his state tournament with a 5-4 win over Nashua-Plainfield senior No. 7 Trey Nelson at 138.

His teammates, senior No. 11 Garrison Gettler and senior Denver Pauley, both dropped first-round matches. Gettler lost via first-period pinfall to Logan-Magnolia senior No. 5 Gavin Maguire at 160 and Pauley lost to Mount Ayr junior No. 9 Jaydon Knight at 170.

But both kept their state tournaments alive with wins on the other side of the bracket. Gettler responded with a 13-4 victory over Iowa City Regina senior Sam Aitchison and Pauley pinned Baxter sophomore Callyn Bishop.

Two Vikings saw their state tournament come to an end after going 0-2. Sophomore Nate Jorgensen lost matches to Don Bosco senior No. 1 Carson Tenold and Panorama senior James Hein at 195. Freshman Henry Lund fell to Don Bosco junior No.3 Jared Thiry and Sigourney-Keota senior No. 10 Conner Reed at 220.

Riverside senior No. 4 Jace Rose clinched his spot in the quarterfinals with a 43-second pin over Manson Northwest Webster junior No. 11 Ethan Egil at 126.

Riverside senior No. 11 Nolan Moore dropped his opening-round match to Emmetsburg sophomore No. 8 Jace Nelson-Brown but bounced back to defeated West Hancock freshman Creighton Kelly at 152.

Freshman Davis Bramman lost his two matches at 106, falling to Akron-Westfield sophomore No. 4 Cael Morrow and Moravia senior No. 5 Dalton Ervin. Freshman Taven Moore also ended his tournament with a pair of losses at 132. Besides falling to Porter in the opening round he lost to Cascade senior Trever Freiburger.

Tri-Center’s lone wrestler, senior No. 7 Brecken Freeberg, advanced to the quarterfinals at 182 after defeating Missouri Valley senior No. 9 Gage Clausen. This was Freeberg’s third win over Clausen this year.

“It’s always hard, but you know what he’s going to do,” Freeberg said. “We know what we have to do. It’s going to be a close match. … The first one is definitely the most important. You don’t want to have to travel though that whole backside.”