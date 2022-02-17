STATE WRESTLING: Kammrad advances to quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Lewis Central junior Braylon Kammrad wasn’t taking any chances when it came to securing his Class 3A first-round victory at state on Thursday in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena.

Kammrad defeated junior Xander Kenworthy of Ankeny 5-2, securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

“It’s good. It feels good to feel the atmosphere , fell the competition. It feels good,” he said. “… It was pretty tough. He’s a strong kid. I was trying to play it safe, get the win out of the way. I didn’t want to risk anything there. … I’m just taking it one match at a time, take a look at the next guy, go from there.”

Kammrad, who entered the tournament ranked No. 4 at 170 pounds, secured a takedown on an arm drag late in the first period and started the second period to take a 2-0 lead.

Kenworthy won the coin toss and deferred his choice to the third period. Kammrad chose to start on bottom. It took him only 23 seconds to score an escape. He attempted a standup just seconds into the period, but Kenworthy brought him back down with a mat return.

Kammrad wouldn’t be denied, hitting a second standup for the escape. He scored a takedown 14 seconds later to take a 5-0 lead. Kenworthy scored on a reversal with eight seconds left in the second. He elected to start the third on bottom.

Kenworthy attempted multiple escapes, but Kammard rode him out for the entire two minutes to secure the win.

“He wrestled his style,” L.C. head coach August Manz said. “He wrestled a controlled style. He made one mistake and recovered from it and didn’t let the guy get into anything else that he really wanted to get into. I’m pretty pleased with that kind of effort.”

For Kammrad’s teammates and three Abraham Lincoln wrestlers, state did not go as well.

Lewis Central freshman Carter Schorsch and senior Dillon Woods both went two-and-out, ending their state journey.

“You got Dillon Woods and Carter Schorsch in their first state tournament today,” Manz said. “They didn’t end the way they want, but they also gave six minutes in those last two matches of theirs and grinded it out and didn’t give anyone an easy out.”

Schorsch lost to freshman No. 2 Timothy Koester of Bettendorf via first period-pinfall at 106 in the round of 16 and lost to freshman No. 8 Mitchell Pins of Dubuque Hempstead 6-0 in the consolation bracket.

Woods was pinned by junior No. 1 McCrae Hagatry of Waverly-Shell Rock at 195 in the first round and fell 16-6 to junior No. 10 Jaxson Hildebrand of Denison-Schleswig in his second match.

The Lynx also sent three wrestlers, sophomore Jaymeson VanderVelde, freshman Jonathan Ryan and senior Carlos Andrade, but all of them went 0-2.

“I think we’re young,” A.L. head coach Adam Manz said. “It was kind of an eye-opening experience for them. … I thought we learned. I thought we’re going to get better from that. The competition is tough, but you have to be ready to go.

“… We have an offseason to get better. I’m not satisfied by no means, but I think especially those second matches they came out ready to go. We weren’t as shell shocked.”

VanderVelde lost to freshman No. 4 Caden Leonard of Johnston 7-0 in the first round at 106 and fell to sophomore Reid Foster of Bondurant-Farrar in a second-period pinfall in the first round of consolations.

Ryan fell to junior No. 1 Blake Gioimo of Cedar Rapids Prairie by pinfall at 113 in his first match and lost by an 18-2 technical fall to freshman No. 10 Ryker Graff of Southeast Polk in the second match

Andrade was pinned by senior No. 1 Griffin Gammell of Waukee Northwest at 182 in the first round and dropped a 3-1 decision to junior No. 10 Rusty VanWetzinga of Pleasant Valley in consolation.

Kammrad will be in quarterfinal action at 9 a.m. on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena. He faces Linn-Mar junior No. 1 Tat Naaktgeboren. Naaktgeboren is 37-2 this season.