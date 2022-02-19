STATE WRESTLING: Mayberry wins fifth at state, seven others medals in consolations

DES MOINES — It wasn’t the medal that Glenwood sophomore Vincent Mayberry wanted to end with, but he was happy to bring home some hardware from the Class 2A state wrestling tournament in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday afternoon. Mayberry placed fifth at 113 pounds after defeating Creston senior Cole Schmauss, 11-3.

Schmauss scored a takedown with 46 seconds left in the first period, but starting in the second period it was all Mayberry. He scored a reversal in six seconds to tie the match and ended the period with a takedown to take a 4-3 lead. In the third period he scored a takedown, two-point nearfall and a three-point nearfall.

“It’s really exciting, knowing that I can compete with these guys and showing the level I’m at,” Mayberry said about what medaling means to him. "… It’s not where I wanted to finish, but I’ll take it. It’s exciting just knowing that I can do that, what I’m capable of.”

Mayberry secured the match when Schmauss went for a throw late in the match, but Mayberry countered to stick him on his back.

“I knew he was going to go upper body with me and I was waiting for it,” Mayberry said. “I knew it and then I caught.”

Mayberry wasn’t the only local wrestler to claim a medal on Saturday afternoon. Seven wrestlers took medals in Class 1A.

Underwood sophomore Blake Allen and senior Stevie Barnes both lost their third-place matches at 120 and 138, respectively, to place fourth.

AHSTW senior Denver Pauley received a medical forfeit in his match to take home a seventh-place medal.

“It feels awesome. Sophomore year I went 0-2, BBQ,” Pauley said. “This year I came in lost first round, back-to-back pins, lost in consolation, but we’re on the podium. … My mindset coming into this year is this is my last year. I’m going to make it on the podium, I’ll do whatever it takes. I had to keep a good mindset the whole time.”

St. Albert junior David Helton lost 14-6 to Nashua-Plainfield senior McKade Munn in the seventh-place match, earning an eighth-place medal at 152.

AHSTW senior Hayden Fisher, underwood senior Carter Davis and Treynor junior Daniel Gregory earned eighth-place medals at 138, 195 and 285 respectively.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.