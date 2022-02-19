 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Wrestling

STATE WRESTLING: Mayberry wins fifth at state, seven others medals in consolations

DES MOINES — It wasn’t the medal that Glenwood sophomore Vincent Mayberry wanted to end with, but he was happy to bring home some hardware from the Class 2A state wrestling tournament in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday afternoon. Mayberry placed fifth at 113 pounds after defeating Creston senior Cole Schmauss, 11-3.

State Wrestling Tournament

Vincent Mayberry of Glenwood wrestles at 113 in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament on Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Schmauss scored a takedown with 46 seconds left in the first period, but starting in the second period it was all Mayberry. He scored a reversal in six seconds to tie the match and ended the period with a takedown to take a 4-3 lead. In the third period he scored a takedown, two-point nearfall and a three-point nearfall.

“It’s really exciting, knowing that I can compete with these guys and showing the level I’m at,” Mayberry said about what medaling means to him. "… It’s not where I wanted to finish, but I’ll take it. It’s exciting just knowing that I can do that, what I’m capable of.”

Mayberry secured the match when Schmauss went for a throw late in the match, but Mayberry countered to stick him on his back.

“I knew he was going to go upper body with me and I was waiting for it,” Mayberry said. “I knew it and then I caught.”

Mayberry wasn’t the only local wrestler to claim a medal on Saturday afternoon. Seven wrestlers took medals in Class 1A.

Underwood sophomore Blake Allen and senior Stevie Barnes both lost their third-place matches at 120 and 138, respectively, to place fourth.

State Wrestling Tournament

Stevie Barnes of Underwood competes at 138 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match.
State Wrestling Tournament

Blake Allen of Underwood competes at 120 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to advance to the state championship match.

AHSTW senior Denver Pauley received a medical forfeit in his match to take home a seventh-place medal.

“It feels awesome. Sophomore year I went 0-2, BBQ,” Pauley said. “This year I came in lost first round, back-to-back pins, lost in consolation, but we’re on the podium. … My mindset coming into this year is this is my last year. I’m going to make it on the podium, I’ll do whatever it takes. I had to keep a good mindset the whole time.”

State Wrestling Tournament

Denver Pauley, AHSTW, 1A, 170, State Wrestling Tournament, Thursday, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa, 22-2-17

St. Albert junior David Helton lost 14-6 to Nashua-Plainfield senior McKade Munn in the seventh-place match, earning an eighth-place medal at 152.

David Helton of St. Albert wrestles at 152 at the state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Helton went 1-1 on the day and will wrestle for a medal on Saturday.

AHSTW senior Hayden Fisher, underwood senior Carter Davis and Treynor junior Daniel Gregory earned eighth-place medals at 138, 195 and 285 respectively.

Hayden Fischer of AHSTW wrestles at 138 at the state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Carter Davis of Underwood competes at 195 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Daniel Gregory of Treynor wrestles at 285 at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
