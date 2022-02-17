State Wrestling: Ram trio go undefeated in first round

DES MOINES — Three matches, three pins.

Glenwood wrestling started the Class 2A Iowa High School State wrestling tournament with a bang, going 3-0 after all three of its wrestlers pinned their first-round opponents Thursday in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena.

Sophomore Vincent Mayberry pinned senior Jacob Maes of Davenport Assumption with 13 seconds left in the first period at 113 pounds, sophomore Matt Beem pinned junior Derrick Bass of Assumption with 10 seconds left in the second period at 126 and junior CJ Carter pinned junior Brenden Casey of Atlantic-CAM in 1:18 at 195.

“That’s about as good as you can get right there,” Glenwood head coach Tucker Weber said. “You win one match and you advance. … We train hard all year for any competition. You know every match here is going to be tough. It doesn’t matter if they have 10 losses or one loss. You have to go scrap.”

Mayberry earned a takedown 12 seconds into the match, dragging Maes down to the mat. Maes attempted to stay flat, but Mayberry finally used an armbar to secure the pin.

Mayberry came into the tournament ranked No. 7 and will wrestle No. 6 Webster City sophomore Carson Doolittle in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.

“It’s exciting getting the nerves out,” Mayberry said. “It’s just a good way to start out the day. I felt like I could do what I wanted to and I did. I’m just going to keep doing what I do, just stay focused and get ready.”

Beem established underhooks early in his match but wasn’t able to secure the takedown until just 14 seconds left in the first, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period. Bass won the coin flip and chose to defer his choice the second period.

Beem elected to start on bottom where he quickly hit a standup to score a point. But, Bass responded by scoring a takedown 44 seconds later.

Beem hit another standup, which led to a scramble. Beem landed on top with a headlock and scored a four-point nearfall after the referee called for blood time with Bass on his back.

“It was just like a scramble,” he said. “I came up right away and never stopped wrestling. Stuff like that will happen.”

Beem only needed 20 seconds from there to find an armbar, sticking Bass to the mat.

Beem entered the tournament ranked No. 5, but will have his work cut out for him in the quarterfinals, where he has to wrestle No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Bo Koedam.

“Last year I started out really bad. I lost right away,” Beem said. “This time I came out hit my moves and kept moving and kept attacking. … (The underhooks) is just something that I saw. If he gives it to me I’m going to take advantage. … He was really giving me that arm really easy. I just knew bar it up and go, and there it was.”

Carter and Casey started the match fighting for hand position, but Carter finally secured an arm drag to score the first takedown of the match in 23 seconds. Carter cut Casey loose in 30 seconds.

He shot a double-leg takedown 15 seconds later to take a 4-1 lead before using a half nelson to earn the pin.

Carter came into the tournament ranked No. 2 and will look to continue his run against No. 5 West Lyon senior Gabe Terwee.

“It feels good because last year I lost my first round,” he said. “It feels good to get a match in this year and get a win. … Coming in with really high expectations I don’t really try to worry about it too much. I just stay focused, stick to what I can do and get the job done.”

Class 2A quarterfinals start at 9 a.m. on Friday.